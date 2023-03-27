Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fortrose man is facing jail after knocking an Inverness shopper unconscious – leaving the man with a broken jaw and nose.

Zen Etchells punched his victim’s head, causing the man to hit it on the ground.

The 28-year-old landed in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court following the violent argument at Rose Street Retail Park on August 6 last year.

Etchells’ victim encountered his attacker outside Iceland, the court heard.

An ambulance was called to the scene and it was later discovered that the patient had suffered a broken jaw and nose, and a cut to the back of his head.

‘Knocked unconscious’

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that the man first moved towards Etchells, who moved away twice before returning to unleash a couple of punches.

“He hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious. Etchells then lifted him up but did not land any more punches”, Mr Weir explained.

The heated argument was the latest incident in a series of offences committed by Etchells.

‘Threatening to kill police officers and their families’

The first incident was on March 31 last year, when police went to Etchells’ home on Station Road in Fortrose, concerning another matter.

Mr Weir told the court: “Police took hold of him and he made repeated attempts to free himself, refused to get in the police car and was shouting and swearing.

“He continued to be abusive in the vehicle and threatened an officer, saying: ‘I will have you’.

“On July 10, he was in the Co-op supermarket in Fortrose and picked up two bottles of spiced rum.

“He dropped a black-handled knife on the floor before walking out without paying.”

Mr Weir added that police officers went to his home to recover the alcohol.

“He was intoxicated and began shouting and swearing at officers, threatening to kill them and their families.”

‘The court is considering custody’

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson said his client was already serving a community payback order and a background report may be required by the court before sentencing.

Sheriff Macdonald replied: “I will get a report, but the court is considering a period of custody”.

Mr Henderson said his client recognised that jail time is a likely outcome of the court case.

Etchells, who was remanded in custody, will re-appear on April 20.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.