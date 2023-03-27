Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face

An ambulance was called to the scene and it was later discovered that the patient had suffered a broken jaw and nose, and a cut to the back of his head.

By David Love
Zen Etchells, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Zen Etchells, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fortrose man is facing jail after knocking an Inverness shopper unconscious – leaving the man with a broken jaw and nose.

Zen Etchells punched his victim’s head, causing the man to hit it on the ground.

The 28-year-old landed in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court following the violent argument at Rose Street Retail Park on August 6 last year.

Etchells’ victim encountered his attacker outside Iceland, the court heard.

An ambulance was called to the scene and it was later discovered that the patient had suffered a broken jaw and nose, and a cut to the back of his head.

‘Knocked unconscious’

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that the man first moved towards Etchells, who moved away twice before returning to unleash a couple of punches.

“He hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious. Etchells then lifted him up but did not land any more punches”, Mr Weir explained.

The heated argument was the latest incident in a series of offences committed by Etchells.

‘Threatening to kill police officers and their families’

The first incident was on March 31 last year, when police went to Etchells’ home on Station Road in Fortrose, concerning another matter.

Mr Weir told the court: “Police took hold of him and he made repeated attempts to free himself, refused to get in the police car and was shouting and swearing.

“He continued to be abusive in the vehicle and threatened an officer, saying: ‘I will have you’.

“On July 10, he was in the Co-op supermarket in Fortrose and picked up two bottles of spiced rum.

“He dropped a black-handled knife on the floor before walking out without paying.”

Mr Weir added that police officers went to his home to recover the alcohol.

“He was intoxicated and began shouting and swearing at officers, threatening to kill them and their families.”

‘The court is considering custody’

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson said his client was already serving a community payback order and a background report may be required by the court before sentencing.

Sheriff Macdonald replied: “I will get a report, but the court is considering a period of custody”.

Mr Henderson said his client recognised that jail time is a likely outcome of the court case.

Etchells, who was remanded in custody, will re-appear on April 20.

