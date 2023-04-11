Serial sex attacker who began his crimes when he was just 13 is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial sex attacker who began his crimes when he was just 13 is jailed

Mark Newman was convicted after trial of rape, assault and indecency offences.

By Dave Finlay
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mum's drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn't be measured on machine
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'All but bed-bound' tax dodger too ill for jail - so gets 300 hours…
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver's dangerous overtake
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'

Most Read

1
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen
3
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A947 at Oldmeldrum reopens after two-vehicle crash
4
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver’s dangerous overtake
5
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
6
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
7
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
9
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Live post-mortem show to return to Aberdeen later this year
10
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

More from Press and Journal

A85 crash
A85 closed both ways at Dunbeg following crash
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'I was amazed at the bravado': Westhill Scout leader reacts after thieves make off…
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Now's the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Banks o' Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Visitors could be fined up to £100 for ignoring Skye beauty spot closure
Mark Newman was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan
Polish exhibition
Loons and Quines o' Seaton and Old Aberdeen: New outdoor exhibition to celebrate Polish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented