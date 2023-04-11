Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

William Bound was caught out when he returned laptops to the charity that sacked him and incriminating evidence was recovered.

By David Love and Bryan Rutherford
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum

The former boss of a “renowned” Highland museum embezzled almost £19,000 from the charity that runs it.

William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for fictitious work that was never carried out over a three-year period.

But the dishonest 74-year-old – who was the charity’s chair and treasurer during the crime spree – was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts.

Bound was originally charged with taking £56,363.50 between November 2013 and October 2016 but later pled guilty to stealing the lesser sum of £18,922.50.

Inquiries made by his legal defence caused the case to be delayed for four years before Bound finally faced justice in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.

William Bound was eventually voted out of his roles at the charity. Image: Groam House Museum

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the museum, a charity, opened its Rosemarkie premises in 1990 to display historically important Celtic and Pictish artefacts.

Ms Love said it housed the collection of Celtic art teacher George Bain, which is officially recognized as being of national significance.

She added: “The museum has a turnover of around £35,000 a year but relied on government and outer agency support, as well as fundraising, public donations and income, up to £100,000.

“Over the years, it has had between three to seven board members, including William Bound between 2011 and 2016. He held the posts of chairman and treasurer,” Ms Love explained.

She added that they were voluntary roles, although expenses would have been reimbursed.

“After he moved on, an examination of the accounts revealed financial irregularities,” she said.

“Monies had been paid into his own accounts and he created false invoices for the sums which he considered he was due.”

Defence advocate David Nicolson said his client had no previous convictions and a background report would be required before he is sentenced.

‘Pretty p***** off’

The current chair of Groam House Museum Doug Maclean told the Press and Journal he felt “pretty p***** off” that the Crown accepted Bound’s guilty plea to embezzling a smaller sum of money than he was originally accused.

“He ran the museum into the ground,” Mr Maclean said. “When we eventually got rid of him, he’d run the museum down to having zero in the bank.

“There were direct debits that were returned unpaid by the bank because there wasn’t enough money in the account.”

Mr Maclean explained that before Bound’s crooked ways were uncovered by charity officials, its board of directors had become unhappy with his management style and “voted him out of office”.

He added: “He was in the odd position that he was the chairman of the board, he was treasurer and he was also secretary.

“Basically, everything went through him. We just weren’t getting the financial information.

“It’s very bad practice. The constitution at the time didn’t specifically ban it but our new constitution does.”

Deleted files found after laptops returned

After Bound was forced to step down from his positions and leave the charity altogether, he returned three laptops that belonged to the museum, Mr Maclean said.

“We didn’t have any suspicion at that stage that there was anything untoward in the finances. We knew that we were in a poor financial position but we didn’t know why.

“When I was then looking at what was on the laptops, I noticed there were suspicious invoices sitting in the trash folder, which he had obviously tried to delete.

“We investigated further and uncovered a whole range of suspicious invoices supposedly submitted by two museum consultants.

“I’d been on the board for three years by that time and I had no knowledge of any consultants.”

Google searches of who the two people were didn’t turn up any results.

And when the charity investigated an Edinburgh address quoted on the invoices they made a shocking discovery.

‘They were obviously fictitious’

“When we checked it out, it turned out to be occupied by a person who had lived there for over 10 years and had no knowledge whatsoever of the two individuals,” Mr Maclean said.

“We couldn‘t account for any of the work that they had supposedly done.

“There was one invoice for a day when they were supposedly in the museum doing work on the same day that I was actually in the museum doing work and there was no one there apart from me.

“They were obviously fictitious. We never did find out where the money was going and we’ve never had it back.”

The charity said that Bound claimed the two consultants had both gone to Australia and couldn’t be traced – a position he has maintained ever since he was caught out.

Bound, a retired Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander, has held a number of senior non-executive director posts, according to a LinkedIn social media profile.

It lists appointments as chair of Scottish Government bodies.

Speaking about the lengthy wait for Bound’s conviction, Mr Maclean said: “I’m just annoyed that he’s delayed it. He always had excuses. He’s dragged it out since 2016.

“I have asked the fiscal whether the sheriff could require that he repays the money to the museum. They haven’t come back to me on that yet.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing Bound, of Ballyskelly House, Poyntzfield, Dingwall, until May 18 and continued his bail in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver's dangerous overtake
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Serial sex attacker who began his crimes when he was just 13 is jailed
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Pub-goer left man unconscious with facial fracture after comment to girlfriend
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Man challenged ex's new partner to fight after social media spat

Most Read

1
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side's crucial Championship win over Arbroath
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Caley Thistle on brink of Championship top four after 2-0 victory against Arbroath
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Missing Renfrewshire teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections
Loganair Saab 340
Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
Readers' letters: The politics of criminal sentencing, Aberdeen City Council's priorities and NHS
William Bound embezzled almost £19,000 from Groam House Museum. Images: Groam House Museum
'I'm not ill, I'm pregnant': Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented