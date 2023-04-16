Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food

Dariusz Stec was caught by police who were called to the scene of his crash on Elgin's High Street at around 6.30pm on February 17 this year.

By Kathryn Wylie
Dariusz Stec leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dariusz Stec leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who drives tractors for a living has lost his licence after he crashed his car while almost four times over the limit.

The 43-year-old had finished his work as a tractor driver, gone home, consumed alcohol and wound up hungry, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

But instead of walking less than 1.5 miles to the High Street from his Elgin home, he jumped behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said Stec was the only person within the crashed car when police attended.

Stec pled guilty to driving with 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 22. It was his second drink-driving conviction.

Elgin High Street. Image: DC Thomson

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said: “He had returned from his work and had begun to consume alcohol whilst at home.

“Having done so he had thought that he was still okay to drive, perhaps not feeling the full effects of the alcohol that he had consumed.

“He wanted to get some food so got into his car and travelled to the High Street to get some food.

“He was in no fit state.”

The solicitor added that Stec is employed full-time as a “hard-working” tractor driver but has been assured he will be offered an alternative role by his employer once he inevitably loses his licence.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the minimum he could disqualify him for, given his other recent drink-driving conviction, was three years.

Stec, of Maple Walk, Elgin, was fined £1,275 and banned from the road for three years. He can reduce that ban by 25% if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

