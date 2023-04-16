Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

From its rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire, the Scottish SPCA support a range of animals, from snakes to dogs.

With staff caring for animals at their purpose-built Drumoak base, the society is looking for help to rehome these down-on-their-luck creatures.

Each week they send over a small selection of the pets they help, who all deserve their very own loving family.

Could you help Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze find a forever home?

Big Bird

Children’s python Big Bird is a large-bodied snake looking for a new home. They have not yet been probed, so their gender is currently unknown but that won’t stop this serpent from being a great friend for the right owner.

Big Bird loves to explore and needs a vivarium large enough to allow them to do this and to accommodate any future growth spurts.

Staff at the centre have noticed that Big Bird gets a little nervous when being taken out of their vivarium, but once they are out they are more than happy to be handled.

Anyone interested in adopting Big Bird should research and understand the responsibilities of owning a large-bodied snake alongside the specific needs of a Children’s python.

If Big Bird sounds like the pet for you, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Lavender

Lavender the rabbit is an adventurous bunny who enjoys enrichment activities, toys, and having plenty of space to zoom around.

She is very smart and inquisitive about the world around her, but can be nervous when handled and appreciates standing on her own four paws.

She hasn’t been spayed yet but, after this procedure has been carried out, she could potentially live with another rabbit in her new home with slow introductions so long as any potential owner does their research on bonding before applying.

If lovely Lavender could have a home with you, please get in touch via the SSPCA’s website.

Blaze

Blaze the lovable border collie is an older gent looking to settle down in a forever home.

Despite being nine years old, in typical border collie fashion, he still has plenty of energy and loves nothing more than long walks, toys and playing fetch. After he’s tired both himself and his owner out, he will happily snuggle up next to you on the couch for some affection.

Blaze has not been socialised with other dogs very much so his new owner will have to work with him to improve his manners using some positive reinforcement training. Because of this, he is best suited to being the only animal in the household.

Blaze has also shown signs of separation anxiety so his new owner would preferably have experience of owning dogs with this behaviour.

If Blaze has lit a fire in your heart, put in an application with the SSPCA.