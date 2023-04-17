Crime & Courts Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life Timothy Browett was deemed a "responsible parent" after "no credible evidence of any domestic abuse" was found. By Kathryn Wylie April 17 2023, 5.00pm Share Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5621473/teacher-cleared-of-domestic-abuse-allegations/ Copy Link Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]