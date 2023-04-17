Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life

Timothy Browett was deemed a "responsible parent" after "no credible evidence of any domestic abuse" was found.

By Kathryn Wylie
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy property developer torched steading and tried to claim £400,000 insurance
Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, charged with murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 18 years ago (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Trial for former Aberdeen restaurateur accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky likely to be…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he's 'on the very cusp'…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman's window jailed for not carrying out…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Racist ordered to pay victim back for damage and hurt he caused
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
RAF gunner left man unconscious with one punch attack before fleeing back to base
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – the museum conman and a £300,000 tax dodger
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman caught with drugs dances in dock after escaping punishment

Most Read

1
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…
Timothy Browett was cleared of the charges against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle's form after return of key players is no coincidence
Stock image police
Police called after 11-year-old boy found with knife at Fraserburgh primary school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented