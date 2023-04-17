Loganair: New flights from Orkney and Shetland to Heathrow Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loganair: New flights from Orkney and Shetland to Heathrow Airport

It comes as part of the largest single expansion of regional, domestic air connectivity at Heathrow in a generation.

By Gavin Harper
Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles. Image: Loganair.

Airline passengers from Orkney and Shetland will soon be able to fly direct to Heathrow Airport in London for the first time.

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has moved services Heathrow.

The airline has recently gained additional access to slots at Heathrow will move its services from Kirkwall and Sumburgh from London City Airport.

Flights from the City of Derry and Dundee will also move from the City of London Airport to Heathrow.

The flights from the islands will stop at Dundee Airport before continuing to Heathrow, though passengers are not required to disembark.

When will Heathrow flights begin?

The change  could open up a wider range of connecting services, better linking Dundee to an array of global destinations.

Customers will be able to book connections to and from Dundee via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

The switch will be made next month, with the first flight from Dundee to Heathrow on May 6.

Those moves mark the largest single expansion of regional, domestic air connectivity at Heathrow in a generation.

Loganair will move its flights from the City of London airport to Heathrow.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles described the move as a “game changer”.

He added: “Alongside excellent ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the UK’s regions, together with enabling travellers to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time.”

New Heathrow flights ‘exciting’

The moves to Heathrow will mean there will be seats available on existing flights to and from Dundee.

Dundee Airport manager Derrick Lang said: “This is a positive decision in terms of air travel from Dundee, and opens up a world of onward connectivity opportunities from Heathrow for the local community.

Loganair has announced new flights between Kirkwall and Heathrow.

“As the country’s first Unesco City of Design, Dundee offers visitors a host of fantastic opportunities to discover.

The flights from Dundee to Heathrow will begin next month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.”The new links will be a great addition for anyone wishing to visit Dundee and the wider Tayside area.”

More efficient air traffic routings into Heathrow will cut flight times and carbon emissions.

Heathrow’s chief commercial officer Ross Baker said: “Welcoming further Loganair services to Heathrow is exciting, with UK passengers and businesses set to benefit from hundreds of onward connections around the world.

“Our domestic charging discounts will continue to support further growth in our domestic network.

“That is vital to strengthen our role as the UK’s hub airport, helping to level-up investment across the country, while connecting more people and businesses to global growth.”

