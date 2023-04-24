‘Unfit’ driver took too much anxiety medication after two house fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unfit’ driver took too much anxiety medication after two house fires

Jaqueline Glass, 60, drove on the wrong side of the road, hit a kerb and almost collided with another vehicle.

By Jenni Gee
Jacqueline Glass was banned from driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jacqueline Glass was banned from driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A driver who was spotted veering across the road and hitting the kerb had taken too much medication, a court was told.

Jacqueline Glass was seen slumped at the steering wheel of her poorly parked car with the engine still running, before driving away – prompting a witness to contact the police.

A second witness saw the 60-year-old “veering all over the road” crossing onto the opposite carriageway and almost colliding with another vehicle.

Glass appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of driving without due care or attention and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the incident took place around 11.30am on April 3 of this year.

Glazed eyes and slurred speech

She said: “At a car park in Barn Church Road the accused was observed by a witness to be in her vehicle slumped at the wheel”.

The court heard that the engine was running and the car was “poorly parked” in a parking space.

When Glass drove away, the witness contacted the police.

“Another witness saw the accused veering all over the road and onto the wrong side of the road multiple times and had observed the vehicle almost collide with another vehicle,” Ms Poke added.

The second witness also contacted the police, who traced Glass on Mamore Terrace, where she lives.

Her eyes were glazed, her speech slurred and she appeared confused and unsteady on her feet.

Driver ‘posed a real risk’

Specimens provided at the roadside returned a negative result but an examination by a police doctor concluded that the woman’s level of impairment was “significant” and that she “posed a real risk to herself and others”.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told the court his client had “overmedicated” for her diagnosed depression and anxiety after her home caught fire twice.

He said both fires had been traced back to faulty appliances and Glass had been left “traumatised” and in a “constant state of anxiety”.

It led to overmedication on the day in question, Mr Dickson said.

He explained the offences were a result of “an unhappy set of circumstances” and said his client losing her licence would have an impact on the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who regularly used her car to help her family.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Glass: “I appreciate the difficulties you were facing but you were lucky neither you nor anyone else came to any harm because of this incident”.

He fined her £740 and gave Glass a driving ban for 14 months.

