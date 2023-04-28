Man jailed after claiming he had knife to ‘make dinner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after claiming he had knife to ‘make dinner’

Robert McAllister told police officers he got the knife from his "Aunty Mary".

By Jenni Gee
Robert McAllister was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Robert McAllister was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man spotted with a knife on a Highland street told police he was on his way home to “make dinner”.

Robert McAllister was seen discarding the weapon in a bin after police were called to Dingwall’s High Street due to his behaviour.

When questioned by officers he said he got the knife from his “Aunty Mary”.

McAllister, 40, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of possessing the knife in a public place.

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Emily Hood had told the court that at around 6.20pm on August 15 last year police received a call about McAllister’s behaviour from a member of the public and then traced him in Dingwall.

Man threw knife in bin

“On seeing police the accused was observed to drop a knife into a bin,” Ms Hood said.

The knife was recovered and McAllister admitted ownership, telling officers: “I was on my way home to make dinner and I got it from my Aunty Mary.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the hearing there were addiction issues and poor mental health at play at the time of the offence

At the sentencing hearing defence solicitor Graham Mann said: “He doesn’t offer any excuses – he seems to have given in to a situation.”

Mr Mann explained that McAllister’s offending had been prompted by taunts from an unnamed party.

He said: “Certain things were being said to him by somebody that were cruel things in relation to other family members.”

Knifeman’s ‘terrible record’

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McAllister: “You have got a terrible record. You have offended previously with knives and other weapons.

”The incident ended fairly peacefully, I could have gone very differently.

”It is dangerous to have a blade in your possession in a public place this is something that you have done before and something that I hope you will not do again.”

She jailed McAllister for nine months, backdated to April 25, and ordered the forfeiture of the knife.

