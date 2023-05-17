Two men in court after Elgin disturbance that left person seriously injured

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have appeared in court after an early-morning disturbance in Elgin that left a person seriously injured.

George Stewart, 18, appeared in private facing charges of assault to injury and assault to severe injury.

No further details have been released about his alleged victim.

Stewart, who gave an address in Elgin, made no plea or declaration at the behind-closed-doors hearing and bail was granted.

His co-accused, Donald Johnstone, appeared from custody in open court on a summary charge and pled guilty to breaching bail conditions.

The 19-year-old had his case adjourned for the preparation of background reports. He was released on bail and will return to court next month for sentencing.

A 23-year-old woman who was also arrested and charged following Tuesday’s incident has yet to appear in court.

Police were called to a disturbance at 4am in the Kingsmills area of Elgin.

The property was cordoned off and neighbours reported a police presence at the home well into the afternoon.

A police spokesman later said: “Around 4am on Tuesday May 16, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in the Kingsmills area of Elgin. Two men – aged 18 and 19 – and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.”

