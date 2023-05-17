Two men in court after Elgin disturbance that left person seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Two men in court after Elgin disturbance that left person seriously injured

One of the men, 18-year-old George Stewart, appeared in private facing charges of assault to injury and assault to severe injury.

By Kathryn Wylie
An incident is unfolding at Kingsmills in Elgin. Image: Tyler Mcneill.
An incident is unfolding at Kingsmills in Elgin. Image: Tyler Mcneill.

Two men have appeared in court after an early-morning disturbance in Elgin that left a person seriously injured.

George Stewart, 18, appeared in private facing charges of assault to injury and assault to severe injury.

No further details have been released about his alleged victim.

Stewart, who gave an address in Elgin, made no plea or declaration at the behind-closed-doors hearing and bail was granted.

His co-accused, Donald Johnstone, appeared from custody in open court on a summary charge and pled guilty to breaching bail conditions.

The 19-year-old had his case adjourned for the preparation of background reports. He was released on bail and will return to court next month for sentencing.

A 23-year-old woman who was also arrested and charged following Tuesday’s incident has yet to appear in court.

An incident unfolded at Kingsmills in Elgin. Image: Tyler Mcneill.

Police were called to a disturbance at 4am in the Kingsmills area of Elgin.

The property was cordoned off and neighbours reported a police presence at the home well into the afternoon.

A police spokesman later said: “Around 4am on Tuesday May 16, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in the Kingsmills area of Elgin. Two men – aged 18 and 19 – and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks