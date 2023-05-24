Breaking: 23-year-old man admits raping and murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 23-year-old man today admitted raping and murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay and then setting her on fire to cover up the evidence.

Rhys Bennett, from Fife, pled guilty to a single charge of assault, rape and murder.

He also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to the mum-of-two to conceal evidence.

The 47-year-old’s senseless death sparked an outpouring of disgust in Aberdeen after it emerged she had been killed following a night out with friends.

The proposals engineer, who worked for the energy firm Petrofac, was described by her family as a “deeply-loved life partner, mother and daughter”.

During today’s court appearance at the High Court in Edinburgh, Bennett’s defence representative entered guilty pleas to both charges.

Judge Lord Arthurson sentenced him to 24 years in prison for the assault, rape and murder and four years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Bennett admitted assaulting the former Hazlehead Academy pupil by repeatedly striking, kicking and stamping on her head and body on September 17 last year at Farburn Gatehouse, Victoria Street, Dyce.

The charge also described how Bennett also struck Jill’s head against a downpipe and inflicted blunt and sharp force trauma to her head and body.

Bennett also admitted dragging Jill along the ground, compressing her neck, placing clothing and other items underneath her body as she lay on the ground, pouring petrol on her and the clothing – along with other items – and setting fire to her.

He admitted burning clothes that he had worn at the time of his horrifying acts, fleeing the scene and washing some other items of his clothing.

Bennett “did conceal and destroy evidence linking” himself to the crimes “to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution,” the indictment stated.

Bennett, a fencer by trade, was born in the English town of Abingdon, Oxfordshire and later moved to Angus, where he went to school at Brechin High School.

He was arrested back in Fife during a police raid on his home in the village of Ballingry and eventually transported to HMP Grampian prison in Peterhead, before being moved to HMP Edinburgh.

On the night of her murder, Jill had been enjoying herself at the Adam Ant concert with friends in the city’s Music Hall, followed by drinks with companions at the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce.

