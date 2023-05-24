Breaking: 23-year-old man admits raping and murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breaking: 23-year-old man admits raping and murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay

Rhys Bennett, from Fife, also tried to cover up his crimes by setting fire to the mum-of-two.

By Bryan Rutherford
Rhys Bennett leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court three days after Jill Barclay's murder. Image: DC Thomson
Rhys Bennett leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court three days after Jill Barclay's murder. Image: DC Thomson

A 23-year-old man today admitted raping and murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay and then setting her on fire to cover up the evidence.

Rhys Bennett, from Fife, pled guilty to a single charge of assault, rape and murder.

He also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to the mum-of-two to conceal evidence.

The 47-year-old’s senseless death sparked an outpouring of disgust in Aberdeen after it emerged she had been killed following a night out with friends.

The proposals engineer, who worked for the energy firm Petrofac, was described by her family as a “deeply-loved life partner, mother and daughter”.

During today’s court appearance at the High Court in Edinburgh, Bennett’s defence representative entered guilty pleas to both charges.

Judge Lord Arthurson sentenced him to 24 years in prison for the assault, rape and murder and four years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Bennett admitted assaulting the former Hazlehead Academy pupil by repeatedly striking, kicking and stamping on her head and body on September 17 last year at Farburn Gatehouse, Victoria Street, Dyce.

The charge also described how Bennett also struck Jill’s head against a downpipe and inflicted blunt and sharp force trauma to her head and body.

Bennett also admitted dragging Jill along the ground, compressing her neck, placing clothing and other items underneath her body as she lay on the ground, pouring petrol on her and the clothing – along with other items – and setting fire to her.

Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay’s brutal murder shocked Aberdeen.

He admitted burning clothes that he had worn at the time of his horrifying acts, fleeing the scene and washing some other items of his clothing.

Bennett “did conceal and destroy evidence linking” himself to the crimes “to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution,” the indictment stated.

Bennett, a fencer by trade, was born in the English town of Abingdon, Oxfordshire and later moved to Angus, where he went to school at Brechin High School.

He was arrested back in Fife during a police raid on his home in the village of Ballingry and eventually transported to HMP Grampian prison in Peterhead, before being moved to HMP Edinburgh.

On the night of her murder, Jill had been enjoying herself at the Adam Ant concert with friends in the city’s Music Hall, followed by drinks with companions at the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce.

Jill Barclay’s body was discovered close to the Farburn Gatehouse in Dyce. Image: DC Thomson<br />Taken…………..17/9/22

More to follow.

