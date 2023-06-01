Crime & Courts Second woman in court accused of attempted murder during alleged street stabbing The 20-year-old is facing three charges - assault to injury; assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder; and having a bladed or pointed article in a public place. By Bryan Rutherford June 1 2023, 5.52pm Share Second woman in court accused of attempted murder during alleged street stabbing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5798359/second-woman-in-court-accused-of-attempted-murder-during-alleged-street-fight-stabbing/ Copy Link The alleged street fight stabbing happened on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]