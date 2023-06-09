Crime & Courts Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector’s special gold decanter – now worth up to £1,000 The Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Superior Reserve Decanter was taken into evidence but Police Scotland never returned it to its owner. By Bryan Rutherford June 9 2023, 5.00pm Share Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector’s special gold decanter – now worth up to £1,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5824636/police-mistakenly-destroy-whisky-collectors-special-gold-decanter/ Copy Link Argo Kivirand has complained to Police Scotland for destroying his £500 Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Superior Reserve Decanter. Images: Whisky Auctioneer/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]