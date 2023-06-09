Aberdeen band Bitterwood closing in on TWO MILLION streams as offers to tour world-wide flood in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen band Bitterwood closing in on TWO MILLION streams as offers to tour world-wide flood in

Aberdeen band Bitterwood have had offers to play in Australia, America and South East Asia and are set to embark on a European tour later this month

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen hard-core metal band Bitterwood HC are set to tour Europe. Image supplied by Bitterwood DC.
Aberdeen hard-core metal band Bitterwood HC are set to tour Europe. Image supplied by Bitterwood DC.

In demand Aberdeen hardcore punk/metal band Bitterwood are closing in on a mammoth two million Spotify streams.

The four-piece have also racked up hundreds of thousands of further streams and views on other platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.

Offers have flooded in from as far afield as Australia, South East Asia and the United States from fans and promoters keen to bring the band across to tour.

As Bitterwood’s sound goes global the band are this month set to embark on their first European tour.

They will play in Germany, Czech Republic and Belgium to promote new EP Episode 2, The Truth which is released later this month.

Guitarist Liam Noble admits in their formative years the band would have laughed off any suggestion they would have a huge world-wide fanbase.

But that is now reality.

Aberdeen hard-core band Bitterwood HC close in on two million download streams Image supplied by Bitterwood DC.=

Liam said: “We expect to hit two million streams by the end of the year which is just crazy.

“If you had said three or four years ago when we first started that we would be at almost two million streams we would have laughed at you.

“It would’ve been ‘okay, next joke’.

“We got those streaming numbers by working hard, chipping away and taking our time.

“We make videos and promote everything on line by reaching out on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to try to gain a following.

“It has caught traction and had a snowball effect.

“It has kept on growing and growing.

“We didn’t expect a band from Aberdeen to get numbers like that. It is great for the city.”

Bitterwood are set to tour Europe. Image: Supplied by Bitterwood.

Jetting off for a European tour

Single Paradigm, released in 2020, has had 695,000 streams alone.

With the new EP set for release the band’s streaming figures are expected to rocket higher.

Do Bitterwood have any celebration plans for when they breach two million streams?

Aberdeen band Bitterwood have a reputation as a formidable live band. Image: Supplied by Bitterwood

“Not yet,” said Liam. “But I’m sure we’ll be able to think of something.”

Formed in 2016 Bitterwood are Liam (guitar), William Whyte (vocals), Lewis Chapla (bass) and Glen Stewart (drums).

Bitterwood have played shows the length and breadth of Britain and built a formidable live reputation.

They have performed as far south as Plymouth and as far north as the Shetland Islands.

Liam explained: “We are off to Europe later this month to play in Germany, Czech Republic and Belgium.

“This will be the first time we have played overseas so it’s exciting.

“We will headline an indoor festival in Belgium which will be great fun.

“One show in Germany is a support slot to Peace of Mind but the other gigs are as headliners.

“Touring Europe is something we have wanted to do for a long time but since Brexit it has been more difficult for bands to do that.

“We had to wait a few years but now we are finally set to tour Europe we can’t wait for it to start.”

Offers to play in Asia and Australia

Track What’s Up Dingus was released on May 23 and is a taster for the imminent EP release.

In little more than two weeks What’s Up Dingus has already hit 15,000 streams.

Bitterwood are a ferocious adrenaline rush of post-hardcore – think a unique blend of Rage Against The Machine, Melvins, Gallows and Carcass.

It is a pummeling sound that is gaining traction world-wide.

Bitterwood have had offers to play as far afield as Australia and South Asia. Image: Supplied by Bitterwood

Liam said: “The United States is the biggest market for us in terms of listeners.

“It is the number one spot we are listened to by quite some distance.

“We also have fans in Australia who keep asking us to go over there.

“It is the other side of the world and expensive to get to so we have had to say no.

“We have  been asked by people in a couple of countries in South East Asia to go across.

“There has also been interest from a couple of other European countries.

“Many people from a lot of different countries have said they really like our music and would like us to go over.”

Plans to release an album next year

Bitterwood combine influences from hardcore punk, metalcore, grunge and nu-metal.

The band plan to release a full-length album next year.

Liam said: “The full EP will be out at the end of the month. It will be called Episode 2, The Truth.

“Our first EP was called Episode 1, The Story so this is the sequel to that.

“We have already released a couple of singles off the EP.

“We will keep working on writing music.

“The next step will be to hopefully release an album next year.”

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation