Aberdeen band Bitterwood closing in on TWO MILLION streams as offers to tour world-wide flood in

In demand Aberdeen hardcore punk/metal band Bitterwood are closing in on a mammoth two million Spotify streams.

The four-piece have also racked up hundreds of thousands of further streams and views on other platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.

Offers have flooded in from as far afield as Australia, South East Asia and the United States from fans and promoters keen to bring the band across to tour.

As Bitterwood’s sound goes global the band are this month set to embark on their first European tour.

They will play in Germany, Czech Republic and Belgium to promote new EP Episode 2, The Truth which is released later this month.

Guitarist Liam Noble admits in their formative years the band would have laughed off any suggestion they would have a huge world-wide fanbase.

But that is now reality.

Liam said: “We expect to hit two million streams by the end of the year which is just crazy.

“If you had said three or four years ago when we first started that we would be at almost two million streams we would have laughed at you.

“It would’ve been ‘okay, next joke’.

“We got those streaming numbers by working hard, chipping away and taking our time.

“We make videos and promote everything on line by reaching out on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to try to gain a following.

“It has caught traction and had a snowball effect.

“It has kept on growing and growing.

“We didn’t expect a band from Aberdeen to get numbers like that. It is great for the city.”

Jetting off for a European tour

Single Paradigm, released in 2020, has had 695,000 streams alone.

With the new EP set for release the band’s streaming figures are expected to rocket higher.

Do Bitterwood have any celebration plans for when they breach two million streams?

“Not yet,” said Liam. “But I’m sure we’ll be able to think of something.”

Formed in 2016 Bitterwood are Liam (guitar), William Whyte (vocals), Lewis Chapla (bass) and Glen Stewart (drums).

Bitterwood have played shows the length and breadth of Britain and built a formidable live reputation.

They have performed as far south as Plymouth and as far north as the Shetland Islands.

Liam explained: “We are off to Europe later this month to play in Germany, Czech Republic and Belgium.

“This will be the first time we have played overseas so it’s exciting.

“We will headline an indoor festival in Belgium which will be great fun.

“One show in Germany is a support slot to Peace of Mind but the other gigs are as headliners.

“Touring Europe is something we have wanted to do for a long time but since Brexit it has been more difficult for bands to do that.

“We had to wait a few years but now we are finally set to tour Europe we can’t wait for it to start.”

Offers to play in Asia and Australia

Track What’s Up Dingus was released on May 23 and is a taster for the imminent EP release.

In little more than two weeks What’s Up Dingus has already hit 15,000 streams.

Bitterwood are a ferocious adrenaline rush of post-hardcore – think a unique blend of Rage Against The Machine, Melvins, Gallows and Carcass.

It is a pummeling sound that is gaining traction world-wide.

Liam said: “The United States is the biggest market for us in terms of listeners.

“It is the number one spot we are listened to by quite some distance.

“We also have fans in Australia who keep asking us to go over there.

“It is the other side of the world and expensive to get to so we have had to say no.

“We have been asked by people in a couple of countries in South East Asia to go across.

“There has also been interest from a couple of other European countries.

“Many people from a lot of different countries have said they really like our music and would like us to go over.”

new track out now check it pic.twitter.com/7x0s0Fg3c9 — 🅱️itterwood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BitterwoodHC) May 25, 2023

Plans to release an album next year

Bitterwood combine influences from hardcore punk, metalcore, grunge and nu-metal.

The band plan to release a full-length album next year.

Liam said: “The full EP will be out at the end of the month. It will be called Episode 2, The Truth.

“Our first EP was called Episode 1, The Story so this is the sequel to that.

“We have already released a couple of singles off the EP.

“We will keep working on writing music.

“The next step will be to hopefully release an album next year.”