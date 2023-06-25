Dog owner denies keeping animals for fighting and failing to treat illnesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog owner denies keeping animals for fighting and failing to treat illnesses

Sean Garland will stand trial at Elgin Sheriff Court after pleading not guilty to a total of eight offences.

By Kathryn Wylie
Sean Garland will stand trial at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A dog owner will stand trial accused of keeping them for fighting and failing to seek medical treatment for their chronic illnesses.

Sean Garland has denied keeping three dogs for animal fighting.

The 38-year-old has also pled not guilty to causing animals unnecessary suffering by failing to seek veterinary treatment.

It’s also alleged that he was in possession of unregulated medicine.

Garland has denied five offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006 and three more under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations Act 2013.

Allegations outlined in court papers

According to court papers, it’s claimed that between February 2 last year and exactly one year later he kept three dogs for animal fighting.

During the same period, Garland’s accused of two counts of failing to obtain veterinary treatment for facial and dental injuries on a dog.

It’s also alleged that between October 2 2022 and February 2 this year he failed to get treatment for a dog with chronic inflammation of the eye.

And court papers state that between August 8 last year and February 2 he failed to treat a chronic leg injury that left one dog with osteoarthritis.

Three further charges state that on February 2 earlier this year, he was found in possession of unauthorised veterinary products.

They allegedly included Betamox, Vanguard 7 vaccines and Synulox Palatable tablets.

Garland denies all charges

It’s claimed that all of the offences took place at Garland’s home on Blackfolds Farm, Dufftown, near Keith.

When the court case was called at Elgin Sheriff Court, he denied all of the charges against him.

Garland will stand trial later this year.

