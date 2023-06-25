Dog owner denies keeping animals for fighting and failing to treat illnesses

A dog owner will stand trial accused of keeping them for fighting and failing to seek medical treatment for their chronic illnesses.

Sean Garland has denied keeping three dogs for animal fighting.

The 38-year-old has also pled not guilty to causing animals unnecessary suffering by failing to seek veterinary treatment.

It’s also alleged that he was in possession of unregulated medicine.

Garland has denied five offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006 and three more under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations Act 2013.

Allegations outlined in court papers

According to court papers, it’s claimed that between February 2 last year and exactly one year later he kept three dogs for animal fighting.

During the same period, Garland’s accused of two counts of failing to obtain veterinary treatment for facial and dental injuries on a dog.

It’s also alleged that between October 2 2022 and February 2 this year he failed to get treatment for a dog with chronic inflammation of the eye.

And court papers state that between August 8 last year and February 2 he failed to treat a chronic leg injury that left one dog with osteoarthritis.

Three further charges state that on February 2 earlier this year, he was found in possession of unauthorised veterinary products.

They allegedly included Betamox, Vanguard 7 vaccines and Synulox Palatable tablets.

Garland denies all charges

It’s claimed that all of the offences took place at Garland’s home on Blackfolds Farm, Dufftown, near Keith.

When the court case was called at Elgin Sheriff Court, he denied all of the charges against him.

Garland will stand trial later this year.

