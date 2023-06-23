‘He’s not a very good criminal, is he?’: Curfew breaker pretends he’s someone else as police catch him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He’s not a very good criminal, is he?’: Curfew breaker pretends he’s someone else as police catch him

Lee Slater thought he could trick police officers who'd already visited him at home during a curfew check just 40 minutes earlier.

By Kathryn Wylie
Lee Slater leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lee Slater leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A bail breacher has been branded “not a very good criminal” after telling police he wasn’t who they were looking for – despite meeting the same officers less than an hour earlier.

Lee Slater, 22, was caught driving his orange Mini in an Elgin street that he’s banned from entering.

He tried to pretend he was someone else when officers caught him outside.

But his attempt was “doomed to fail” – Elgin Sheriff Court heard – because the same officers knew who he was as they’d visited him earlier that same evening.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said officers had carried out a routine curfew check and found Slater at home as expected on the evening of April 12 this year.

But they next found him breaking his court order only 40 minutes later.

Slater ‘basically took a chance’

“Basically he answered the door for the curfew check, then 40 minutes later, police saw him driving his orange Mini on the street he was banned from,” the fiscal explained.

“He told them he was someone else.”

Slater’s defence agent Iain Maltman said his client – a former offshore worker who is currently looking for work – “basically took a chance” in going out, knowing the police had already checked on him.

“There appears to be some truth in what he says about going to that address to pick up things for his work.

“He did ultimately cooperate with police after giving the false information,” Mr Maltman added.

‘He’s not a very good criminal, is he?’

But Slater’s attempt to deny his real identity was “doomed to fail” right from the beginning, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told the court.

“He’s not a very good criminal, is he?” the sheriff remarked.

“He thought, ‘The police have been here, I can nip out now ’cause they won’t come back’,” he added.

“He told police he was someone else despite the same officers having met him 40 minutes earlier. That was doomed to fail, wasn’t it?”

Slater, of Dunvegan Crescent in Elgin, admitted breaching a bail condition – imposed by the court on October 10 last year – to keep away from Meadow Crescent.

The sheriff fined him £210.

