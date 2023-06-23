Work to save crumbling Port Erroll harbour ‘desperately’ needed after storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work to save crumbling Port Erroll harbour ‘desperately’ needed after storm damage

A survey will be carried out to address years of damage to the port.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A survey will be carried out at Port Erroll harbour to identify the works needed to ensure the historic port is safe.
A survey will be carried out at Port Erroll harbour to identify the works needed to ensure the historic port is safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Campaigners have opened up about the “desperate” need for work to save historic Port Erroll Harbour – after years of being battered by fierce storms.

The picturesque port dates back to the late 19th century, but is still used today by fishermen and watersports enthusiasts.

It’s also a popular spot for tourists.

But it has been struggling to withstand recent adverse weather.

And Paula Webber, from the Port Erroll Harbour and Cruden Bay Trust, stressed the need for a survey to asses its condition.

She said: “With the storms over the past years, the harbour walls and piers have been damaged.

“We desperately need the survey so we can then know what to prioritise.”

Port Errol Harbour has been left damaged following years of poor weather and intense storms.

Aberdeenshire Council has now granted the group £5,000 to get the ball rolling on studies that could prove vital.

Findings from the survey would identify any work needed to protect the small boatyard from further harm.

It is hoped measures would be taken to protect the historic pier in the years to come too, ensuring it is fit for future generations.

Repair work to Port Erroll harbour could get under way in the near future.

A report to be issued following the inspection would provide the group with a guideline for expected repair costs.

It will also help to tell the trust how crucially important the harbour is at preventing coastal erosion and flooding in Cruden Bay.

Harbour work to benefit fishermen and water sports enthusiasts

Trust members revealed that it will cost them £6,200 to carry out the survey, which could be completed this summer.

Port Erroll Harbour is also popular with four-legged visitors.

The historic port has berths that are frequently used by commercial fishermen in their efforts to catch lobster, crab and mackerel.

The harbour and its slipway are also used by water sports fans – from swimmers and surfers to paddleboarders and kayakers.

A cafe will soon be built next to Port Erroll Harbour – on land that was previously used to hold salmon drying nets.

Meanwhile, the facility is regularly visited by tourists and visitors with motorhomes.

Providing a lease for the recently approved Harbour Dunes Cafe, to be built at the end of Harbour Street, will also assist with the works.

Plans for the controversial eatery were approved last year following a narrow vote, despite concerns it would destroy the village’s historic salmon drying nets.

Port Erroll Harbour survey ‘desperately’ needed

Trust members said they were “really pleased” to hear that they had secured the funding from the council, during a recent Buchan area committee meeting.

Port Erroll Harbour has been left crumbling for years – and could be costly to fix.

Members will seek support from companies that use the facility and find alternative funding for the repairs to be carried out.

Paula added: “It is great that the council recognise the importance of the coast, fishing and communities by supporting us with the funding.”

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith added: “It’s well-known that the harbour infrastructure requires a great deal of work to bring it up to standard.

“The funding towards a detailed study of the harbour and pier will assist that work.”

Other Buchan groups to benefit from council cash too

The Port Erroll Harbour application was one of 12 to be approved by councillors recently.

Other groups to benefit from the latest round cash include Strichen Town House Trust.

Strichen Town House Trust will use its share of the fund to demolish the public toilets outside the building.

It will get £5,000 to put towards its ongoing project to extend the village building.

The group’s share of the fund will be used to demolish the existing public toilets.

Friends of Aden Country Park’s Music at Aden group will be awarded £4,720 to organise a one-day folk festival in the Mintlaw park.

While Peterhead’s Apex Church will get £5,000 to install a new fire alarm system.

CONFIRMED: Council approves plans for new cafe that will ‘destroy’ historic drying green at Cruden Bay

