Work to save crumbling Port Erroll harbour ‘desperately’ needed after storm damage

Campaigners have opened up about the “desperate” need for work to save historic Port Erroll Harbour – after years of being battered by fierce storms.

The picturesque port dates back to the late 19th century, but is still used today by fishermen and watersports enthusiasts.

It’s also a popular spot for tourists.

But it has been struggling to withstand recent adverse weather.

And Paula Webber, from the Port Erroll Harbour and Cruden Bay Trust, stressed the need for a survey to asses its condition.

She said: “With the storms over the past years, the harbour walls and piers have been damaged.

“We desperately need the survey so we can then know what to prioritise.”

Aberdeenshire Council has now granted the group £5,000 to get the ball rolling on studies that could prove vital.

Findings from the survey would identify any work needed to protect the small boatyard from further harm.

It is hoped measures would be taken to protect the historic pier in the years to come too, ensuring it is fit for future generations.

A report to be issued following the inspection would provide the group with a guideline for expected repair costs.

It will also help to tell the trust how crucially important the harbour is at preventing coastal erosion and flooding in Cruden Bay.

Harbour work to benefit fishermen and water sports enthusiasts

Trust members revealed that it will cost them £6,200 to carry out the survey, which could be completed this summer.

The historic port has berths that are frequently used by commercial fishermen in their efforts to catch lobster, crab and mackerel.

The harbour and its slipway are also used by water sports fans – from swimmers and surfers to paddleboarders and kayakers.

Meanwhile, the facility is regularly visited by tourists and visitors with motorhomes.

Providing a lease for the recently approved Harbour Dunes Cafe, to be built at the end of Harbour Street, will also assist with the works.

Plans for the controversial eatery were approved last year following a narrow vote, despite concerns it would destroy the village’s historic salmon drying nets.

Port Erroll Harbour survey ‘desperately’ needed

Trust members said they were “really pleased” to hear that they had secured the funding from the council, during a recent Buchan area committee meeting.

Members will seek support from companies that use the facility and find alternative funding for the repairs to be carried out.

Paula added: “It is great that the council recognise the importance of the coast, fishing and communities by supporting us with the funding.”

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith added: “It’s well-known that the harbour infrastructure requires a great deal of work to bring it up to standard.

“The funding towards a detailed study of the harbour and pier will assist that work.”

Other Buchan groups to benefit from council cash too

The Port Erroll Harbour application was one of 12 to be approved by councillors recently.

Other groups to benefit from the latest round cash include Strichen Town House Trust.

It will get £5,000 to put towards its ongoing project to extend the village building.

The group’s share of the fund will be used to demolish the existing public toilets.

Friends of Aden Country Park’s Music at Aden group will be awarded £4,720 to organise a one-day folk festival in the Mintlaw park.

While Peterhead’s Apex Church will get £5,000 to install a new fire alarm system.