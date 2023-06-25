Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for ‘fight’ with police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for ‘fight’ with police

Sean Paterson told officers they "couldn’t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman" as he was handcuffed following a foul-mouthed rant.

By Kathryn Wylie
Sean Paterson was found on the grass outside Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Image: Google Street View
A drunk army veteran lashed out at police officers who found him lying on the grass and told them he “could fight them”.

Sean Paterson told police they couldn’t arrest him because he is a “Highlander infantryman”.

The 40-year-old launched into a foul-mouthed rant before he was taken away in handcuffs.

Concerned neighbours had called the police for help after discovering Paterson on the grass at Lossie Cottages in Elgin at 9.30pm on June 9 2021.

But he then turned on officers who had simply tried to help him back inside his home.

Paterson was repeatedly told to stop shouting and swearing but continued anyway and he later spent a night in custody.

Officers initially tried to help

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court: “Police officers helped him to his feet and started taking him towards the door of the property in an effort to assist him inside.

“He continued to shout and swear and refused to listen. He pushed towards one of the officers insisting he was going to fight with him.”

As Paterson’s fighting talk worsened officers put him in handcuffs.

“He told him he couldn’t be arrested because he is a Highlander infantryman. He demanded he be released from his handcuffs so he could fight them,” Ms Poke added.

Paterson appeared in court via videolink from HMP Inverness where he is currently a prisoner.

He pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘He does not deal with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in a sensible fashion’

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had consumed a “significant quantity of alcohol” and his “recollection of the time spent outside is limited”.

“He apologises for that,” Mr O’Neill added. “He has had a number of background problems through most of his adult life.

“He knows that consuming alcohol is only likely to increase those problems rather than help them.

“He does not deal with his depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in a sensible fashion.

“He did previously work and spent four years in the army trying to better himself. Unfortunately, his difficulties got the better of him on the day in question,” the solicitor explained.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Paterson, of Lossie Cottages in Elgin, £400.

But the HMP Inverness prisoner was granted no time to pay and instead handed an alternative of 14 days in prison, to run concurrently with his existing time in jail.

