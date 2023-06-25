North-east golfer Laura Beveridge hits the birdie trail to record top-five finish at Czech Ladies Open

North-east golfer Laura Beveridge saved the best for last as she finished tied fourth at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

Beveridge, who is from Alford and plays out of Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen, carded a stunning nine-under-par 63 to surge up the leaderboard.

It was the lowest round of the week and equalled the course record set by Emily Kristine Pedersen in 2020. The round included six birdies in a row from the 15th to the second holes.

Beveridge, who had her husband Keil on caddie duties, said: “I feel like we were really good with our club choices into greens.

“We were sensible and we sneaked a few early on.

“I hit the ball nicely off the tee. I hit one which was 326 yards on 14, down the hill.

“We’ve been working on tempo and keeping it mellow; nice and smooth.”

6⃣3⃣✍️ Career best round ✅

Round of the week ✅

Equals course record ✅@LBeveridgegolf signs off the week in style with a stunning 63 (-9) 💫#RaiseOurGame | #CzechLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/YpJtELn65X — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) June 25, 2023

Beveridge earned €10,500 (£9,029) for her top-five finish and sits 52nd on the Race to Costa del Sol.

She finished seven under for the tournament after her rounds of 76, 70 and 63.

She added: “I’ve played in all of the events so far and haven’t taken a break. This is week seven.

“We get to a point where we’re trying to find a bit of rhythm so hopefully I can kick on because it was at this event last year where I hit a turning point, so I have good memories here.”

Diksha Dagar, the 22-year-old from India, shot rounds of 69, 65 and 69 to finish 13-under and win by four strokes.