Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman

A man has been banned from keeping dogs after his American Bulldog attacked a postman in Aberdeen.

Billy McIntyre’s pet, called Mylo, attacked the Royal Mail worker as he carried out his duties on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen on July 24 2021.

The animal attempted to bite the postman but did not make contact, instead sinking its teeth into the mailbag.

Now, McIntyre, 22, has been banned from keeping dogs after a sheriff said he “lacked sufficient maturity” to properly look after the animals.

Dog now staying with friend in Montrose

McIntyre, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

He also admitted failing to comply with a previously imposed dog control notice requiring Mylo to wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead, which led to him escaping from a garden and attacking the mail worker.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said she had been told Mylo was “very aggressive towards other dogs”.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client no longer had the dog.

He said Mylo was staying in Montrose with a friend of a friend.

Sheriff Hodge disqualified McIntyre from keeping dogs for five years, saying he lacked “sufficient maturity or knowledge”.

She also fined him £320.

