Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill

Science teacher Michael Close's career is on the line after terrifying his partner and her relatives.

By Kathryn Wylie
Dr Michael Close outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Highland teacher’s career is on the line after he appeared in court and admitted brandishing an axe and threatening to kill members of his partner’s family.

Dr Michael Close, a science teacher at Gairloch High School, was unhappy that his partner’s family were coming to visit and picked up the weapon, shouting: “I’m going to kill your dad and son”.

The 60-year-old, who was described in court as being of “exceptional and impeccable” character, also stated “they can all f*** off back to North America” during his terrifying outburst at a property near Forres.

Once the family members arrived, Close carried on brandishing the axe, leaving one visitor so alarmed she locked herself in a car for her protection.

The 60-year-old researcher later told his defence agent he saw the incident as something of an “out-of-body experience”.

Family visit turned nasty

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court the incident happened at Dounduff Lodge in Dunphail, near Forres, on July 27 last year.

She said Close and his partner of two years had spent the day gardening and chopping wood but that she had failed to tell him that her 21-year-old son, father and her father’s partner were travelling from England to visit.

“She was concerned how he would react,” the fiscal said.

“When he discovered they were coming he became angry. He picked up an axe in the living room and began to shout and said ‘I am going to kill your dad’. He made further threats to kill her 21-year-old son.

“He said the relationship was over and then continued his outburst while saying “they can all f*** off back to North America”.

Brandished axe at terrified family

Close left in his car and when he returned back his partner’s family had arrived.

“He returned and whilst outside, still brandishing an axe, he was shouting and swearing at all of them,” the fiscal added.

The court heard how one of Close’s four victims locked herself in a car out of fear and all four later spent the night in police-provided accommodation as they “didn’t feel safe due to the accused’s behaviour and the nature of the threats made”.

Close, a biology teacher at Gairloch High School, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court. Image DC Thomson

His defence agent Erin Monaghan said Close, a first offender, had dedicated his life to cancer research and had worked all over the world and has been teaching science to secondary school pupils since 2000.

“It’s completely out of character for him and an unfortunate set of circumstances,” she said.

The solicitor explained that Close’s partner’s son had just been released from a prison sentence in England, where he’d been convicted of dealing Class A drugs.

She said Close overheard his partner giving directions to their home over the phone and this was the first he had known of the impending family visit.

Blamed outburst on unwanted son’s visit

“It goes some way to explaining his reaction,” Ms Monaghan added.

“His partner had said her son had been abusive to her and they didn’t think he was a good role model for their young son.

“His reaction was completely over the top. He felt so hurt and so betrayed. They have since built bridges and he knows he was in the wrong.”

The court heard Close had initially offered a defence of being unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct due to a mental disorder but that was not upheld.

“He felt he was suffering from a disassociative episode,” the solicitor added.

“He said he had very little memory of what he had said and done. He said he felt like he was out of his body and looking down upon himself. However, he has no reason to believe that the family were lying. His memory of it is patchy, though.”

‘Real punishment’ will be potential loss of career

The court heard Close had previously led a “pro-social lifestyle” and had helped teenagers achieve Duke of Edinburgh Awards and led them on various hiking and fishing trips.

“The real punishment here is how Dr Close is going to try to save his career, if that is at all possible,” Ms Monaghan said.

“Given his exceptional and impeccable character up until July 2022 it’s hoped that the court will see this as a one-off incident. He believes this was caused by a mini mental health crisis.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told the teacher: “If you choose to pick up a weapon – an axe – particularly in the presence of a child, then as far as I am concerned that opens the prison door.”

However, he said he was persuaded by Close’s “previous good character” to deal with the matter by way of an alternative to custody.

He handed Close, of Burnside Terrace, Gairloch, to 108 hours of unpaid work.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

