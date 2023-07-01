Drink-driver banned after late-night crash in Aberdeen city centre

A drink-driver has been banned from the road after being involved in a late-night crash in Aberdeen city centre.

Becky Kane had been drinking gin at a friend’s home when she started to feel unwell and opted to try to drive home.

However, the 26-year-old ended up crashing her car on Crown Street in Aberdeen and was found to be almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

Her solicitor described it as a “terrible misjudgement”.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2am on April 10 last year.

‘It hadn’t occurred to her that she would be over the limit’

She said: “Members of the public, including door staff, heard a road traffic incident and the accused was found out of her car, sitting on some steps near her car.

“The accused told witnesses that she’d been drinking and had lost control of her vehicle.

“Police were quickly on the scene and noticed she seemed to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“She was cooperative and advised she was the driver.”

Kane, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 91 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client, a first offender, had been drinking at a friend’s house.

‘Hopefully last time you experience the criminal justice system’

He said: “She felt unwell and elected to drive home.

“It hadn’t occurred to her that she would be over the limit.

“She recalls being in tears and receiving sympathetic attention from members of the public.

“She was over the limit. It was a terrible misjudgement on her part.

“She spent a night in custody which she found extremely upsetting.

“She apologises to the court.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Kane: “You appear as a first offender.

“Hopefully it will be the last time you experience the criminal justice system, either in custody or this court.”

He fined her £640 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.