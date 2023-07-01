Drink-driver banned after late-night crash in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver banned after late-night crash in Aberdeen city centre

Becky Kane had been drinking gin at a friend's when she started to feel unwell and opted to try to drive home.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

A drink-driver has been banned from the road after being involved in a late-night crash in Aberdeen city centre.

Becky Kane had been drinking gin at a friend’s home when she started to feel unwell and opted to try to drive home.

However, the 26-year-old ended up crashing her car on Crown Street in Aberdeen and was found to be almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

Her solicitor described it as a “terrible misjudgement”.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2am on April 10 last year.

‘It hadn’t occurred to her that she would be over the limit’

She said: “Members of the public, including door staff, heard a road traffic incident and the accused was found out of her car, sitting on some steps near her car.

“The accused told witnesses that she’d been drinking and had lost control of her vehicle.

“Police were quickly on the scene and noticed she seemed to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“She was cooperative and advised she was the driver.”

Kane, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 91 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client, a first offender, had been drinking at a friend’s house.

‘Hopefully last time you experience the criminal justice system’

He said: “She felt unwell and elected to drive home.

“It hadn’t occurred to her that she would be over the limit.

“She recalls being in tears and receiving sympathetic attention from members of the public.

“She was over the limit. It was a terrible misjudgement on her part.

“She spent a night in custody which she found extremely upsetting.

“She apologises to the court.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Kane: “You appear as a first offender.

“Hopefully it will be the last time you experience the criminal justice system, either in custody or this court.”

He fined her £640 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

