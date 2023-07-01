Caber Coffee and NorthLink team up to help Mental Health Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Caber Coffee and NorthLink team up to help Mental Health Aberdeen

New business partnership is driving up donations for the Granite City-based charity.

Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive, Mental Health Aberdeen, Vikki Grant, onboard services co-ordinator, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Findlay Leask, managing director, Caber Coffee, and Tanya Sim, hotel operations co-ordinator, Serco NorthLink Ferries.
l-r Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive, Mental Health Aberdeen, Vikki Grant, onboard services co-ordinator, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Findlay Leask, managing director, Caber Coffee, and Tanya Sim, hotel operations co-ordinator, Serco NorthLink Ferries. Image: Granite PR
By Keith Findlay

Aberdeen company Caber Coffee and ferry operator Serco NorthLink have joined forces to raise much-needed cash for a mental health charity.

Passengers travelling between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles can show their support for Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) by buying a cup of Caber’s Spill the Beans coffee.

For every bag of Spill the Beans the ferry company buys in, £1 is donated to the charity.

The partnership is already raising vital funds for resources and activities including counselling services and educational programmes.

Image: Granite PR

Caber is an independent wholesale supplier of ground coffee, beans, teas and vending ingredients.

The firm also stocks machines and accessories for the catering and hospitality industry.

Its reduced-caffeine Spill the Beans coffee was created to shine a light on the importance of communication.

With coffee lovers encouraged to chat with others over a cup, £8 from every case of eight bags sold is donated to MHA and thousands of pounds have already been raised.

Caber’s boss says coffee conversations are good for us all

Caber managing director Findlay Leask said: “There are so many benefits to be had from sitting down and talking over a cup of coffee. By raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, we hope that Spill the Beans plays a part in encouraging people to talk about how they feel.

Serco NorthLink Ferries customer service director Billy Robb said: “We’re delighted to partner with Caber Coffee – which supplies hot drinks on board our ships to Shetland and Orkney – in support of its Spill the Beans initiative, in partnership with Mental Health Aberdeen.

‘Inspired idea’

“For every bag we buy, £1 is donated to the charity, which carries out vital work to help young people and adults in the community. It’s an honour to get behind such an important cause.”

A NorthLink ferry in Shetland.
NorthLink Ferries connect mainland Scotland to the Northern Isles. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn hailed Spill the Beans as “an inspired idea”.

He added: “It is a great example of local businesses supporting the local third sector and forging strong connections that, ultimately, help the most vulnerable in our local community. The participation of Serco NorthLink Ferries in the initiative is a huge boost for MHA and we are delighted to have them on board.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition