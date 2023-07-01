Caber Coffee and NorthLink team up to help Mental Health Aberdeen

Aberdeen company Caber Coffee and ferry operator Serco NorthLink have joined forces to raise much-needed cash for a mental health charity.

Passengers travelling between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles can show their support for Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) by buying a cup of Caber’s Spill the Beans coffee.

For every bag of Spill the Beans the ferry company buys in, £1 is donated to the charity.

The partnership is already raising vital funds for resources and activities including counselling services and educational programmes.

Caber is an independent wholesale supplier of ground coffee, beans, teas and vending ingredients.

The firm also stocks machines and accessories for the catering and hospitality industry.

Its reduced-caffeine Spill the Beans coffee was created to shine a light on the importance of communication.

With coffee lovers encouraged to chat with others over a cup, £8 from every case of eight bags sold is donated to MHA and thousands of pounds have already been raised.

Caber’s boss says coffee conversations are good for us all

Caber managing director Findlay Leask said: “There are so many benefits to be had from sitting down and talking over a cup of coffee. By raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, we hope that Spill the Beans plays a part in encouraging people to talk about how they feel.

Serco NorthLink Ferries customer service director Billy Robb said: “We’re delighted to partner with Caber Coffee – which supplies hot drinks on board our ships to Shetland and Orkney – in support of its Spill the Beans initiative, in partnership with Mental Health Aberdeen.

‘Inspired idea’

“For every bag we buy, £1 is donated to the charity, which carries out vital work to help young people and adults in the community. It’s an honour to get behind such an important cause.”

MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn hailed Spill the Beans as “an inspired idea”.

He added: “It is a great example of local businesses supporting the local third sector and forging strong connections that, ultimately, help the most vulnerable in our local community. The participation of Serco NorthLink Ferries in the initiative is a huge boost for MHA and we are delighted to have them on board.”