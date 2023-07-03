Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail

A sheriff told the couple: "The level of suffering that these children must have endured in these images cannot be imagined" but accepted their explanation for possessing the images.

By David Love
Saosan Ghozlan, left, and Ahmad Al Mahamid leave Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson
A couple who were caught with vile videos of children on their mobile phones have been spared jail after a sheriff accepted their explanation.

Ahmad Al Mahamid and Saosan Ghozlan’s mobile phones were seized during a raid on their Alness home following intelligence that suggested someone at the address may have been sharing indecent images online.

A cybercrime examination of the devices uncovered a number of indecent images of children on each, with both having category A videos – depicting the most severe forms of abuse.

Further investigations confirmed there were no searches for indecent material on their phones or any distribution. Sheriff Gary Aitken told them: “I accept the explanation you gave to social workers.”

Al Mahamid, 50, and Ghozlan, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, each having previously admitted a single charge of possessing indecent images of children on December 16, 2021.

Sex offenders ‘forced to move’

The court was told they were refugees who came to this country in 2016 and had been forced to move from their Highland home as a result of their conviction.

They will soon be making a permanent move to Glasgow.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Aitken that police received intelligence about indecent images of children being shared at the address and a raid on their Milnafua home was carried out.

Their mobile phones were seized, each of which had a video of child abuse.

Mr Weir said Ghozlan told police: “Anything like that we delete. My husband sent me it and said: ‘Look what they sent me’.

A full examination of both phones was carried out.

Mr Weir added: “On his phone there were five videos, two category A (the most extreme) two B and one C.

“There were two inaccessible videos – one category A and one B. They had a runtime of one minute 17 seconds.

“On her phone were two images each in category A and B, and two inaccessible category C images. There were three category A videos, with a runtime of four minutes and nine seconds.”

Unimaginable suffering

Sheriff Aitken, who read a social work background report, told the couple: “The level of suffering that these children must have endured in these images cannot be imagined.

“Such images are usually accessed by people who seek sexual gratification.

“The circumstances that you found yourself in the possession of this material is rather different and I accept the explanation you gave to social workers.”

It was not disclosed what the exact circumstances were, but the pair’s statements to police indicated that the material was sent to them.

Sheriff Aitken placed the pair on community payback orders with nine months’ supervision, during which time restrictions will be placed on their internet use.

The couple will also remain on the sex offenders register for the same period of time.

