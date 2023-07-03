‘He gives people hope’: Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He gives people hope’: Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi

The positive response to the Glaswegian singer's Glastonbury struggles should be applauded but there's still a long way to go.

Lewis Capaldi sings at Dundee's Big Weekend this year. The singer said he will take a break because of mental health issues. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

When Lewis Capaldi could no longer sing at his Glastonbury concert last month, he got a little help from some friends.

Visibly affected by the Tourette’s that has recently kept him away from live performances, the Glaswegian singer was moved to tears as thousands of fans took over singing duties for the ballad Someone To Love.

It will go down as one of those magical moments at the Somerset festival – a groundswell of love and support for a man whose mental health problems were clear to see.

“You’ve really made me feel at ease,” Capaldi told the audience.

How to tackle the ‘stigma’ of men’s mental health

The positive response to Capaldi’s Glastonbury moment – in the crowd and on social media – has led some to suggest that society is making progress when it comes to talking about men’s mental health.

When he apologised for not being able to sing, and that he will take a break from performing, he received the equivalent of a global group hug.

But is it a sign of progress?

Mental-health advocates in the north-east told the P&J the reaction to Capaldi’s on-stage struggles is to be applauded.

Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury last month. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

However, they also made it clear that when it comes to talking about mental health, there is still a long road left to travel.

“I think everyone would say [Capaldi] is incredibly brave – which he absolutely is,” says Karen Scaife, whose husband Ross killed himself last year after a Stereophonics concert at P&J Live in Dyce.

“But I don’t like using that phrase because it shouldn’t be brave to be open about mental health it should be normal – just like it is to talk about our sore leg or diabetes for example.

“If people can follow his example it will go a long way to tackling the stigma and empowering other men to feel safe to be open.”

Karen Scaife is a leading voice in support of men’s mental health. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Karen, who is the wellbeing and engagement manager at Aberdeen University and a leading voice in support of men’s mental health, praised Capaldi’s openness.

She said it is “a great example of how we shouldn’t be embarrassed about our mental health and how it doesn’t have to stop us living our life”.

‘I was in tears’

That was exactly how Andy Robertson felt as he watched Capaldi’s performance on Glastonbury on TV from his home in Aberdeen.

“I was in tears,” says Andy, who came close to suicide because of injuries sustained in a bizarre street attack in 2010 by a drunk driver. “Some of the songs, and the tics he had.”

The 36-year-old chef, who was at Capaldi’s Aberdeen concert in January, saw reflected back at him from the Glastonbury stage his own struggles with mental health.

It is a recognition made all the more powerful by Capaldi’s down-to-earth persona.

Andy Robertson has faced his own struggles with mental health. Image: DC Thomson

“The reason that Lewis Capaldi has that effect on people is because he is real,” says Andy, who is setting up a mental health support group for hospitality workers in Aberdeen.

“The man is great ambassador for people struggling. He battled through everything and he gives people hope. If he can do it, everyone can do it.”

‘There should have been some intervention from somebody’

Also watching Capaldi on TV was Graeme Kinghorn, the CEO of Mental Health Aberdeen.

And though he says the Glastonbury crowd showed true sympathy for the singer, his first thought was for the clearly vulnerable man trying hard to give a performance.

“The best outcome for him as an individual would have not to have been on that stage in the first place,” Graeme says.

“What were his management team thinking about, who was advising him and looking out for him? Essentially there should have been some intervention from somebody.”

Graeme Kinghorn is the CEO of Mental Health Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Graeme adds: “Seeing Lewis struggle so publicly may encourage other men and young men to come forward but the vast majority of men still internalise their emotions and thoughts and are adept at masking any signs that they are struggling and that’s the difference in this case.

“If there were obvious physical signs of problems, intervention would be much easier.

“Until then, it will remain very difficult to ‘move the dial’ within this high-risk category of men aged 18 to 50.”

If you’ve been affected by issues raised in this piece, Samaritans are available to offer support day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

