Watch: Dramatic moment police pin man to ground outside Aberdeen shopping centre

In the footage, Thomas Elrick is seen lying on his front in the road between the Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres with three officers trying to bring him under control.

By Danny McKay
Thomas Elrick was arrested on Schoolhill.
Thomas Elrick was arrested on Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson

A man was pinned to the ground by police outside an Aberdeen shopping centre after punching his partner in the back of the head.

Thomas Elrick was seen grabbing and pulling the woman in Aberdeen city centre.

And when the 47-year-old lashed out firstly with a headbutt and then a punch, police became involved.

Elrick did not take kindly to the officers’ intervention, aiming a kick at one of them, and was swiftly taken to the ground in dramatic scenes caught on camera.

In the footage, Elrick is seen lying on his front in the road between the Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres with three officers trying to bring him under control.

A waiting police van is parked next to them, while two other officers deal with Elrick’s partner, who appears to be in an agitated state nearby.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 2pm on July 3.

She said security staff in the Bon Accord Centre heard shouting and saw Elrick acting aggressively with his hand on the back of the woman’s neck.

CCTV was checked about showed Elrick shouting and “lunging” at his partner.

He was also seen to strike her on the back of the neck while she resisted.

Thomas Elrick pinned to the ground by police on the road between Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres in Aberdeen.
Officers attempt to bring Elrick under control.

Elrick also pushed the female, causing her to stumble forward before he headbutted her to the side of the face.

Another security guard, this time at the St Nicholas Centre, overheard a disturbance and saw Elrick punch the woman to the back of the head while she did not react and kept walking.

Walking onto Schoolhill, Elrick continued to act aggressively and was seen slapping the woman in the face.

Police then attended and, while searching Elrick, he lashed out and attempted to kick one of the officers.

‘He’s aware he’s got issues’

He was swiftly restrained on the ground.

In video footage, Elrick is seen shouting and swearing while the officers attempt to subdue him.

When he is eventually hauled back to his feet he shouts “big burly men” before being placed in the back of the police van.

Elrick, of Clifton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting his partner and a police officer.

He also admitted a separate assault on the woman and breaching bail conditions.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had underlying issues with alcohol and domestic violence when under the influence of drink.

She said: “He’s aware he’s got issues.

“He’s now accepting he needs to deal with the issues or he’s going to be in prison eventually for lengthier and lengthier periods of time.”

Sheriff Shelagh McCall KC ordered Elrick to be supervised for 18 months and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

