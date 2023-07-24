Sky’s the limit for Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn as he heads to Youth Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sky’s the limit for Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn as he heads to Youth Olympics

The 6ft 4in 15-year-old already towers over his classmates and will look to do the same in Slovenia this week.

Dean Fearn is putting in the work on land so he can succeed in the water. Image: Sean Strachan
Dean Fearn is putting in the work on land so he can succeed in the water. Image: Sean Strachan
By Andy Morton

There are not many things towering swimmer Dean Fearn can’t reach.

Aged just 15, the Stonehaven schoolboy is already an astonishing 6ft 4in.

But this week, Dean will stretch to new heights as he competes in the prestigious European Youth Olympics.

At the event in Maribor, Slovenia, he will take on competitors two years older than him – and in some cases even taller.

Yet Dean has his sights set on even rarer altitudes.

“The Los Angeles Olympics in 2028,” he says, confidently. “That’s the one that’s looking doable.”

The idea of Dean grabbing Olympic gold for Great Britain in five years’ time is not complete pie in the sky.

Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn in action.
Dean is going for gold at the Youth Olympics in Slovenia. Image: Supplied by Dean Fearn

He is one of only three Scottish swimmers taking part at this year’s Youth Olympics – a traditional breeding ground for Summer Olympic medalists – and the only one from the north and north-east.

And last year, he caught the attention of the UK swimming world when he won a record-breaking haul of medals at the Speedo British Swimming Summer Championships in Sheffield.

Dean took home an amazing four golds and a silver, breaking numerous British age-group records along the way.

Dean collecting a gold medal at the Speedo British Summer Championships 2022 in Sheffield.
Dean picked up an impressive medals haul in Sheffield last year. Image: Supplied by Dean Fearn

Why training in Duthie Park has sparked success in the pool

But what many don’t know is that his success is only partly down to training in the pool with his coaches at swim club Aberdeen Dolphins.

Over the past year, the swimmer has been putting in some hard yards on the more solid ground of the city’s Duthie Park.

That’s where he trains with Aberdeen strength and conditioning coach Sean Strachan, who has taken Dean under his wing to help make him stronger in the pool.

Under Sean’s watchful eye, Dean is lifting weights and running sprints, work that is already reaping dividends.

The young swimmer says the land training has been the platform for his recent successes.

“Sean has worked many, many hours with me,” he explains. “It helps massively. I just feel much better when I’m in the pool and outside the pool.”

Sean Strachan, Dean's strength and conditioning coach.
Sean Strachan is Dean’s strength and conditioning coach. Image: Sean Strachan

Sean says he knew Dean was special the moment he met him, which is why he decided to sponsor the schoolboy.

Sean invests the money he makes from his six PT classes in Stonehaven and Aberdeen every week into paying for Dean’s training and supplements.

The coach says he wants to help young athletes from the area realise their full potential. He will launch a search for a second athlete to take on if he can attract 10 more people to his Chisel and Tone PT classes.

“There could be a kid out there that’s not got the funds to train or to afford to eat the right protein and food every day,” he adds. “I would make sure they have everything they need.”

What races will Dean Fearn compete in at the Youth Olympics?

For now, Sean is focussed on Dean, and helping him achieve his Olympic dreams. This week’s Youth Olympics is a great start, though Dean’s chances are slightly handicapped by his age.

The event is only held every two years and its timing means that 15-year-old Dean will race against some 17-year-olds.

He will compete all this week in backstroke and butterfly, from 50 metres to 200 metres.

Signage on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Dean has his sights set on Los Angeles 2028. Image: Shutterstock

But whatever happens this week, Sean is confident his young charge can reach the top – not least because the Lathallan School pupil still has at least an extra couple of inches to grow.

But though Dean is the third tallest at his school in Johnshaven – and the tallest in his year – there’s a good chance he may not end up the tallest in his family.

His little brother Kai, a talented rugby player, is only 13-years-old but already 6ft 2in.

