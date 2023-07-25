Man taken to hospital following A9 crash at Lothbeg

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident on the A9 in Sutherland.

The crash – involving one car – occurred at around 7.45am today on the A9 Thurso to Inverness road at Lothbeg.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attended the scene while motorists reported waiting in standstill traffic “for ages”.

A man was taken to Caithness General Hospital following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.45am on Tuesday July 25, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 at Lothbeg.

“Police and SAS attended and one man has been taken to Caithness General Hospital as a precautionary measure.”