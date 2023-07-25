Where will the Flying Scotsman be near me this October?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where will the Flying Scotsman be near me this October?

World famous steam locomotive 60103 the Flying Scotsman is to visit Scotland again in October.

By Louise Glen
The world's most famous steam engine, 60103 Flying Scotsman, turns 100 years old this year.
The world's most famous steam engine, 60103 Flying Scotsman, turns 100 years old this year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

World famous steam train The Flying Scotsman will visit Scotland again in October.

The 100-year-old locomotive will haul a number of mainline steam tours from Edinburgh, organised by The Railway Touring Company in conjunction with the National Railway Museum.

The 60103 Flying Scotsman will steam along Scotland’s mainlines over three days pulling into both Inverness and Aberdeen.

What is the Flying Scotsman and why is she so famous?

The world famous locomotive was officially the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph, speeding up travel across the entire country.

The Flying Scotsman when she visited Aberdeen earlier this year.
The Flying Scotsman on an Aberdeen Visit. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson.

She was built for the LNER’s London/Edinburgh route to a design by renowned railway engineer Sir Nigel Gresley.

When she was completed in 1923, she was named  the “Flying Scotsman” in tribute to her speed.

She continued in regular service until 1963.

Today the locomotive is owned by the National Railway Museum in York and maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

Dates the Flying Scotsman will be in the north and north east

Saturday October 7: The Highland Express special train will depart from Edinburgh Waverley diesel-hauled to travel up to Inverness via Perth.

The train will return that evening with 60103 Flying Scotsman at its head.

Sunday October 8,  The Fife Circular will run in the morning, afternoon and in the evening, offering shorter, but still highly scenic, journeys in the company of the mighty locomotive.

Tuesday October 10, Flying Scotsman will take ‘The Aberdeen Flyer’ up to The Granite City.

The Flying Scotsman steam engine at Aberdeen Railway Station, a visit as part of the locomotive's centenary celebrations.
The Flying Scotsman steam engine at Aberdeen Railway Station, a visit as part of the locomotive’s centenary celebrations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Andrew McLean, assistant director and head curator at the National Railway Museum, said: “Following a number of highly successful trips to Scotland already this year including a visit to Aberdeen, we are pleased to be working with The Railway Touring Company once again on a series of new tour dates for Flying Scotsman which set off from Edinburgh – the birthplace of Sir Nigel Gresley.”

For more details and to book visit: www.railwaytouring.net

Advice for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman

The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum said they appreciated the considerable interest in locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman, but stressed that anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman hauling these trains should do so from a safe and permitted place.

They said it is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when the Flying Scotsman is hauling these trains on the mainline, as a full timetable of regular services will also be running.

