Where will the Flying Scotsman be near me this October?

World famous steam train The Flying Scotsman will visit Scotland again in October.

The 100-year-old locomotive will haul a number of mainline steam tours from Edinburgh, organised by The Railway Touring Company in conjunction with the National Railway Museum.

The 60103 Flying Scotsman will steam along Scotland’s mainlines over three days pulling into both Inverness and Aberdeen.

What is the Flying Scotsman and why is she so famous?

The world famous locomotive was officially the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph, speeding up travel across the entire country.

She was built for the LNER’s London/Edinburgh route to a design by renowned railway engineer Sir Nigel Gresley.

When she was completed in 1923, she was named the “Flying Scotsman” in tribute to her speed.

She continued in regular service until 1963.

Today the locomotive is owned by the National Railway Museum in York and maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

Dates the Flying Scotsman will be in the north and north east

Saturday October 7: The Highland Express special train will depart from Edinburgh Waverley diesel-hauled to travel up to Inverness via Perth.

The train will return that evening with 60103 Flying Scotsman at its head.

Sunday October 8, The Fife Circular will run in the morning, afternoon and in the evening, offering shorter, but still highly scenic, journeys in the company of the mighty locomotive.

Tuesday October 10, Flying Scotsman will take ‘The Aberdeen Flyer’ up to The Granite City.

Andrew McLean, assistant director and head curator at the National Railway Museum, said: “Following a number of highly successful trips to Scotland already this year including a visit to Aberdeen, we are pleased to be working with The Railway Touring Company once again on a series of new tour dates for Flying Scotsman which set off from Edinburgh – the birthplace of Sir Nigel Gresley.”

For more details and to book visit: www.railwaytouring.net

Advice for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman

The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum said they appreciated the considerable interest in locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman, but stressed that anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman hauling these trains should do so from a safe and permitted place.

They said it is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when the Flying Scotsman is hauling these trains on the mainline, as a full timetable of regular services will also be running.