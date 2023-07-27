Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort

A holidaymaker was left screaming for help after being attacked by her drunken husband at Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf resort.

Russian businessman Ivrii Shapiro had been visiting Scotland with his partner while their child attended a summer camp.

The couple were staying at the MacLeod House and Lodge at Trump International Golf Resort when they got into a drunken row that turned violent.

Shapiro, 52, floored his wife with a punch to the head and followed up with a brutal kick to the ribs and she shouted for help.

Fortunately, a member of staff heard her cries and came to the rescue, despite Shapiro ordering her to stay in the room.

‘Leave me alone’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple got into an argument around 12.10am on July 18.

He said: “They both took it upon themselves to empty each other’s suitcases onto the floor.

“Various possessions were effectively thrown around the room.

“At 1.50am, the argument became physical.”

Shapiro pushed his partner and punched her to the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

She then felt him kick her to the ribs as she “cried out for help”.

A member of staff overheard the disturbance and the woman shouting, in English, “leave me alone” and screaming.

Concerned, he went to investigate and found the woman lying on the floor clutching her side and head while Shapiro stood over her.

Shapiro told the man that his wife was drunk and that they should be left alone, then motioned for her to go back into the room while speaking in Russian.

The woman, replying in English, said: “No, I won’t go back to the room.”

The staff member and the woman went downstairs and drove to a clubhouse where he provided first aid and contacted the police.

‘Ashamed of his actions’

Police arrested Shapiro and, on searching him, discovered a lock knife.

Shapiro, whose address was given simply as care of the Public Defence Solicitors’ Office (PDSO), pled guilty to assault to injury and possession of a knife.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said his client is a self-employed businessman working as a contractor in human resources operating in a suburb of Moscow.

The solicitor handed the sheriff a letter penned by his client’s wife, as well as references.

He explained the father-of-three had been staying at the Trump resort with his wife, adding: “Unfortunately, they had both been drinking quite heavily, Mr Shapiro potentially more than his wife.

“Mr Shapiro is ashamed of his actions and apologises unreservedly to all those involved.”

He added that the knife had been a “souvenir” that Shapiro often carried with him and he had not realised it was illegal to do so here.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I accept this assault was out of character and that you are remorseful.

“I’m sure you regret this incident.”

She fined Shapiro £570.

