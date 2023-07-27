Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort

Holidaymaker Ivrii Shapiro had been visiting Scotland with his partner when the assault took place.

By Danny McKay
Trump International Golf Links at Menie, near Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson
A holidaymaker was left screaming for help after being attacked by her drunken husband at Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf resort.

Russian businessman Ivrii Shapiro had been visiting Scotland with his partner while their child attended a summer camp.

The couple were staying at the MacLeod House and Lodge at Trump International Golf Resort when they got into a drunken row that turned violent.

Shapiro, 52, floored his wife with a punch to the head and followed up with a brutal kick to the ribs and she shouted for help.

Fortunately, a member of staff heard her cries and came to the rescue, despite Shapiro ordering her to stay in the room.

‘Leave me alone’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple got into an argument around 12.10am on July 18.

He said: “They both took it upon themselves to empty each other’s suitcases onto the floor.

“Various possessions were effectively thrown around the room.

“At 1.50am, the argument became physical.”

Shapiro pushed his partner and punched her to the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

She then felt him kick her to the ribs as she “cried out for help”.

A member of staff overheard the disturbance and the woman shouting, in English, “leave me alone” and screaming.

Concerned, he went to investigate and found the woman lying on the floor clutching her side and head while Shapiro stood over her.

Shapiro told the man that his wife was drunk and that they should be left alone, then motioned for her to go back into the room while speaking in Russian.

The woman, replying in English, said: “No, I won’t go back to the room.”

The staff member and the woman went downstairs and drove to a clubhouse where he provided first aid and contacted the police.

‘Ashamed of his actions’

Police arrested Shapiro and, on searching him, discovered a lock knife.

Shapiro, whose address was given simply as care of the Public Defence Solicitors’ Office (PDSO), pled guilty to assault to injury and possession of a knife.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said his client is a self-employed businessman working as a contractor in human resources operating in a suburb of Moscow.

The solicitor handed the sheriff a letter penned by his client’s wife, as well as references.

He explained the father-of-three had been staying at the Trump resort with his wife, adding: “Unfortunately, they had both been drinking quite heavily, Mr Shapiro potentially more than his wife.

“Mr Shapiro is ashamed of his actions and apologises unreservedly to all those involved.”

He added that the knife had been a “souvenir” that Shapiro often carried with him and he had not realised it was illegal to do so here.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I accept this assault was out of character and that you are remorseful.

“I’m sure you regret this incident.”

She fined Shapiro £570.

