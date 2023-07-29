German Shepherd called Otto savages delivery woman – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

German Shepherd called Otto savages delivery woman – again

Otto's owner, Brian Whyte, has now been ordered to pay the woman £1,500 compensation over the frightening attack which left her scarred.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aboyne man has appeared in court after his dog, a German Shepherd called Otto, attacked a parcel delivery woman – for the second time.

Otto’s owner, Brian Whyte, 53, has now been ordered to pay the woman £1,500 in compensation over the frightening attack which left her scarred.

The snarling animal appeared as the delivery woman was leaving a parcel to Whyte’s porch in Aboyne and bit her in the groin area, on the arm and on her breast.

The woman spent three days in hospital following the attack and was forced to leave her job.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 2.40pm on June 16 2021, this delivery person attended and placed a package in the porch at the locus.

Victim referred to a psychologist after dog attack in Aboyne

“She was about to photograph the parcel when she saw a large German Shepherd in the doorway.

“The dog immediately began snarling and barking at her before lunging towards her, biting her to the groin.”

The woman instinctively put her hand down to try and push the dog away, only for it to clamp its jaws onto her arm and then her breast.

Mrs Gammie said the delivery woman was “screaming and entered a state of shock and panic”.

At this point, Whyte, who had been inside the house, rushed out and pulled the dog away, locking him inside.

He brought the woman a towel and offered to take her to the local surgery.

The woman wished to be taken home first, where she realised she had tearing to her left arm, groin and breast, with “significant puncture wounds exposing fatty tissue”.

Whyte then took her to a nearby surgery and then to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The woman was kept in hospital for three days and regular follow-up appointments for months afterwards.

Brian Whyte asked vet to destroy dog

She was left with a number of scars, including one at the top of her thigh measuring five inches by two inches.

She was also referred to a psychologist following the incident and “feels like a different person”.

Mrs Gammie said: “She’s had to give up her employment and is currently seeking advice about loss of earnings.”

Whyte visited the woman a few days later to ask how she was and advise that he’d had the dog put down.

Inquiries later revealed there had been a previous incident in Dundee in 2017, when Otto, who was being looked after by another family, attacked and bit a courier.

On being cautioned and charged, Whyte replied: “Awful incident. I wish I’d kept my dog under control.

“I deeply regret any hurt caused to anybody.”

Whyte, of Ballater Road, Aboyne, pled guilty to being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and repeatedly bit the woman to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘He’s exceptionally sorry for what happened’

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client, a married dad-of-two, had been dealing with a number of health issues in the family and had received upsetting news on the day of the incident.

He added Whyte had not been aware of the previous incident in Dundee.

The court heard Whyte had let Otto into the back garden to go to the toilet, but he had managed to get out and made his way round to the front garden.

Whyte was unable to explain how Otto ended up in the front garden and was able to attack the woman but said he did everything he could to help her afterwards.

Mr Longino said: “He went straight home from the hospital, got the animal, took it to a local vet, explained what had happened and asked for it to be destroyed.”

He added: “He was absolutely distraught by what happened and he is still badly affected.

“He’s exceptionally sorry for what happened.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Whyte it was his responsibility to ensure he knew about the dog’s history and the previous incident, as well as to ensure it could not be repeated.

He ordered Whyte to pay the woman £1,500 in compensation, as well as a fine of £825.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'He’s going home now': Aberdeen scientist's emotional discovery of Tony Parsons' body
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who left dog to starve to death in disgusting flat guilty of animal…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Red Bull can led police to secret grave of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Irate' woman threw stone through ex's window
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen photographer accused of getting schoolgirl drunk before sexually assaulting her
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
Trial date set for man accused of Skye shootings