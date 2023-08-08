Man brandished broken bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man brandished broken bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre

By Danny McKay
The incident happened on Market Street in the early hours of the morning. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been handed a supervision order after brandishing a broken glass bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Market Street shortly after 2am and arrived to find Mark Ransome waving a glass bottle around.

On seeing the police, the 38-year-old broke the bottom of the bottle and pointed the jagged edges of the glass towards them.

Fortunately, officers were able to talk Ransome into dropping the bottle and he was swiftly arrested.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On January 30 2022, at 2.10am, police received calls from members of the public and attended at Market Street.

“The accused was traced waving a glass bottle around.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

“As the police exited their vehicle, the accused smashed the bottom of the bottle, keeping the neck in his hand, pointing it in the direction of the officers and repeatedly stating ‘f*** off’.

“Police persuaded the accused to drop the bottle and he was restrained and taken to Kittybrewster station.”

Ransome, of Monteach Road, Methlick, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had not offended since the incident.

He added that a “comprehensive” court-ordered social work report recommended supervision be imposed.

Sheriff Sean Lynch agreed and ordered Ransome to be supervised for 12 months.

