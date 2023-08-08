Man brandished broken bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been handed a supervision order after brandishing a broken glass bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Market Street shortly after 2am and arrived to find Mark Ransome waving a glass bottle around.

On seeing the police, the 38-year-old broke the bottom of the bottle and pointed the jagged edges of the glass towards them.

Fortunately, officers were able to talk Ransome into dropping the bottle and he was swiftly arrested.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On January 30 2022, at 2.10am, police received calls from members of the public and attended at Market Street.

“The accused was traced waving a glass bottle around.

“As the police exited their vehicle, the accused smashed the bottom of the bottle, keeping the neck in his hand, pointing it in the direction of the officers and repeatedly stating ‘f*** off’.

“Police persuaded the accused to drop the bottle and he was restrained and taken to Kittybrewster station.”

Ransome, of Monteach Road, Methlick, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had not offended since the incident.

He added that a “comprehensive” court-ordered social work report recommended supervision be imposed.

Sheriff Sean Lynch agreed and ordered Ransome to be supervised for 12 months.

