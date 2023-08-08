Concern for five missing climbers sparked air, land and sea search on Orkney island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern for five missing climbers sparked air, land and sea search on Orkney island

Air, land and sea searches were conducted as crews worked to locate the group.

By Michelle Henderson
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Rescue teams were scrambled to the Orkney Island shortly before 3am

A major rescue operation was launched in Orkney to search for five missing climbers.

Emergency crews were scrambled to the island of Hoy in the early hours after the group failed to return to their accommodation.

Air, land and sea searches were conducted as crews worked through the night to locate them.

Rescue teams searched high and low

The alarm was raised to HM Coastguard at around 2.44am.

Coastguard teams from Hoy, Stromness and Kirkwall were tasked to assist police with searching the surrounding area as the coastguard helicopter scanned the terrain from above.

The group of five climbers reached the cliff edge on Hoy, where they were traced safe and well.

The local lifeboat crew were also on hand to assist, searching the coastline and surrounding areas.

After some time, the group were located on the shoreline near the Old Man of Hoy sea stack before being airlifted to dry land.

A coastguard spokesman said the group were “safe and well” despite the ordeal.

Police have been approached for comment.

