Concern for five missing climbers sparked air, land and sea search on Orkney island

A major rescue operation was launched in Orkney to search for five missing climbers.

Emergency crews were scrambled to the island of Hoy in the early hours after the group failed to return to their accommodation.

Air, land and sea searches were conducted as crews worked through the night to locate them.

Rescue teams searched high and low

The alarm was raised to HM Coastguard at around 2.44am.

Coastguard teams from Hoy, Stromness and Kirkwall were tasked to assist police with searching the surrounding area as the coastguard helicopter scanned the terrain from above.

The local lifeboat crew were also on hand to assist, searching the coastline and surrounding areas.

After some time, the group were located on the shoreline near the Old Man of Hoy sea stack before being airlifted to dry land.

A coastguard spokesman said the group were “safe and well” despite the ordeal.

Police have been approached for comment.