Man sexually assaulted woman in Prohibition toilets – then tried to rape second female the next day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man sexually assaulted woman in Prohibition toilets – then tried to rape second female the next day

Yassine Ladjici had been in Aberdeen visiting friends when he attended the Langstane Place nightspot and followed a woman into the toilets.

By Danny McKay
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets of Prohibition nightclub returned the very next night and tried to rape a woman he met at the same club.

Yassine Ladjici had been in Aberdeen visiting friends when he attended the Langstane Place nightspot and followed a woman into the toilets.

The 25-year-old leaned against the cubicle door and stopped her from leaving while repeatedly attempting to kiss her.

The following night Ladjici paid a return visit to Prohibition where he met another woman, who he went on to assault and attempt to rape in the city centre.

Ladjici had denied the allegations but was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen following a trial.

‘Do you think if I try to kiss women it’s hard for me?’

The incidents happened in the early hours of October 31, 2021 and the early hours of November 1, 2021.

During the trial, Ladjici took to the witness stand himself and claimed to have been “set up”.

But the jury of nine men and six women took less than two hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on the attempted rape charge and guilty by majority on the sexual assault charge.

The case was heard in the High Court building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Ladjici, whose address was given as Young Offenders Institute, Polmont, also pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving the police a false name and date of birth.

The court heard Ladjici, who is originally from Algeria, had been using the name Kaiss Letellier in the UK.

During questioning from defence counsel Colin Neilson, Ladjici told the court: “I’ve been in prison for 21 months. I’ve not been convicted of any crime. They tried to screw me.”

‘Yes I did put my hand over her mouth, but not to try and rape her’

Asked how the allegations had made him feel, Ladjici said: “I can’t explain. It’s a bad feeling.”

He sat down in the witness box and started to weep with his head in his hands.

Discussing the attempted rape incident, Ladjici said the woman invited him “for a walk” and they went to Bon Accord Square.

He said the pair kissed there and, when he asked if she wanted to have sex he claimed she said “yes yes yes”.

However, after he had put on protection, Ladjici said the woman “started to panic” and walked away.

‘It was an accident’

He added: “I think she got scared.”

Ladjici accepted that he had covered the woman’s mouth with his hand, stating: “When I put my hand over her mouth I lost my temper. I’m not proud of it and I pushed her.”

Mr Neilson told Ladjici that the woman said he had given the impression he was going to have sex with her and pinned her down on a set of steps.

He replied: “No. it’s not true.”

In cross-examination, advocate depute David Logan asked Ladjici about putting his hand over the woman’s mouth.

Ladjici replied: “Yes I did put my hand over her mouth, but not to try and rape her.

“It was to try and calm her down.”

Asked about the first incident in the toilets at Prohibition, Ladjici said: “It was an accident, I went into the female toilets.

“That’s absolutely disgusting, I shouldn’t be there but I didn’t touch anyone.

“I asked them if they will share with me some of the powder.

“They said to leave the area and that’s all that happened.”

He added: “Do you think if I try to kiss women it’s hard for me?”

Judge Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Ladjici for background reports, but warned him: “It’s inevitable that, in due course, you will receive a significant sentence of imprisonment.”

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The High Court in Edinburgh
Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
John Henry Burnett: Final days of last man hanged in Aberdeen, 60 years ago
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for drug dealer dad who asked for time to prepare his daughter for…
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Woman lost leg after being knocked down by over-the-limit lorry driver
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a…
Ladjici sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets at Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer