Stalker became ‘obsessed’ when ‘soul mate’ rejected him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stalker became ‘obsessed’ when ‘soul mate’ rejected him

Brandon Skinner, 24, continually left the woman abusive voicemails when she decided she no longer wished to be friends due to his violent streak.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An “obsessed” stalker bombarded an Aberdeen woman he thought was his “soul mate” with abuse and even assaulted her when she spurned his advances.

Brandon Skinner “continually” left the woman abusive voicemails when she decided she no longer wished to be friends with him due to his violent nature.

That prompted the 24-year-old to threaten that he would spread vicious rumours about her and even an assault, which he bragged “the police aren’t going to do anything” about.

But the police did do something – and Skinner has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a string of charges.

‘You’re a liar, you never listen’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court: “The complainer and accused previously attended college together and became friends and would regularly socialise.

“The complainer realised the violent side of the accused and so no longer wanted to be friends.

“The accused reacted to this by continually phoning her and leaving abusive voicemails stating ‘I’ll tell everyone you’re a slag’ and ‘you’ll get what’s coming to you’.”

The woman eventually blocked Skinner, but on an occasion in 2021 he approached her in Aberdeen city centre after spotting her leaving the nightclub Underground.

He started shouting and swearing at her, calling her a “f****** slut”.

On another occasion, on February 5 2022, the woman again left Underground and met her parents, whom she started to walk home with before spotting Skinner staring at her from a bus stop.

When challenged by her father and asked to leave her alone, Skinner claimed he was just “looking out for her”.

‘The police aren’t going to do anything, you liar’

Around 5pm on June 27 2022, the woman left her home to walk to her boyfriend’s house when she saw Skinner and a friend “staring at her and laughing”.

She initially tried to ignore them and continue walking, but the pair began to shout and swear at her.

The frightened woman ducked down behind a wall in a bid to hide from them, but Skinner spotted her, walked up and “grabbed her by the face and pushed her against the wall”.

He shouted: “The police aren’t going to do anything, you liar.”

On Union Terrace on February 1 2022, the woman was out with a friend around 8.30pm when Skinner began to follow them shouting abuse and swearing.

He said: “You’re a liar, you never listen.”

Skinner, of King Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stalking the woman between October 1 2020 and June 27 2022 at various locations in the city.

He also admitted assaulting her and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her.

Brandon Skinner now understands ‘no’ means ‘no’

Skinner further admitted separate charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his father and towards police and assaulting a police officer by kneeing him in the groin and attempting to headbutt him.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client suffered from ADHD and autism but accepted that “offers him no excuse”.

He said: “He became somewhat obsessed with this young lady, that she was his soul mate.

“That was unrequited and clearly he didn’t get the signals.

“He now understands ‘no’ means ‘no’.

“I think he’d welcome supervision and the help of the social work department.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told Skinner: “Your behaviour towards this lady in particular is clearly unacceptable.

“This lady requires comfort and assurance this will never happen again.”

He imposed a two-year supervision order and a one-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – toilet sex attackers and a 'dirty beast' caged
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Death crash driver has no memory of accident that killed 91-year-old pedestrian
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Crash expert says responsibility for Nairn fatal accident 'lies solely' with accused driver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Case dropped against Yorkshire man accused of scamming Ellon pensioners
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The Renee and Andrew MacRae murder: Renee's close friend who was crucial to getting…
Head and shoulders of DCI Brian Geddes with older photos of Renee and Andrew MacRae in the background
'Unfinished business': How the detective who brought Renee and Andrew MacRae's killer to justice…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Vehicle recovery firm fined over failings uncovered in wake of worker's death
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial sex attacker who raped child in public toilet gets extended sentence to protect…
The van driver who caused the A9 crash and Tain Sheriff court
Pregnant woman and child injured when van driver lost control on A9