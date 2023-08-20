Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from Stirling Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from Stirling Cup tie

Aberdeen set to receive Europa League boost as BK Hacken are expected to sell three key stars before the play-off first leg clash in Gothenburg on Thursday

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has had BK Hacken scouted. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has had BK Hacken scouted. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revealed his intense deep dive into BK Hacken began on the bus back from Stirling Albion.

Robson’s sole focus had been on overcoming the League One club to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals on Friday evening.

Immediately after overcoming Stirling 2-1 the Dons boss began studying footage of BK Hacken’s recent games on his laptop on the journey back to the Granite City.

The Dons face Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Thursday.

BK Hacken overwhelmed Lithuanian side FK Zilgiris 8-1 on aggregate to set up the clash with the Dons.

Gothenburg-based BK Hacken are 20 games into their league campaign and are in a fight for the title.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring against Stirling Albion. Image:Shutterstock

BK Hacken’s home game watched

Robson had  BK Hacken’s home league clash on Sunday against Sirius scouted and has had representatives at their recent matches.

Manager Robson insists he would have jetted to Gothenburg at the weekend to watch BK Hacken if he wasn’t so busy.

Robson is actively working on securing more signings before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash with Stirling Albion. Image; SNS

He said: “I had three games on the laptop to watch on the bus going back up the road from Stirling.

“I also have five reports on BK Hacken.

“We had someone in Hacken watching the Euro game and had a few over the last few weeks watching them, getting every detail.

“We’ve had them watched live three or four times and are doing our homework ahead of Thursday.

“There will be someone at their league game on Sunday.

“I would have went there myself but there are things I need to be working on this Sunday with the players.

“We need to know what they are all about and we will.

“They are a good side, it will be difficult but let’s go and see what we can do there.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS

BK Hacken could be weakened for tie

Aberdeen could receive a Euro boost as BK Hacken are on the brink of selling three star players before Thursday’s play-off first leg.

Danish defender Kristoffer Lund is reportedly set to complete a £2.25 million move to Italian club Palermo.

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq, who netted twice against FK Zagiris on Thursday, is also being targeted by clubs across Europe.

Reports in Sweden also suggest BK Hacken could cash in on Ivory Coast playmaker Amane Romeo before the transfer window closes.

UEFA deadline for registering signings

Aberdeen boss Robson has already signed nine players in the summer transfer window but aims to take in three or four more.

Celtic defender Liam Scales is a target having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

The UEFA  deadline of 11pm on Saturday for submitting a 25-player squad for the Europa League play-off round has passed.

However, a club can still register a maximum of two new eligible players after that deadline until 11pm on the day before the first leg (August 24).

A club’s association must confirm in writing the new player is eligible to play at domestic level at this time.

Leighton Clarkson scores to put Aberdeen 2-0 up against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We have brought in nine already and hope to make some more.

“We will get better and better as we go.

“I think people forget we’re trying to build a whole new squad and that was just our third game.

“So we need time for the group to gel.

“We were good against Celtic, we won at Stirling in a tough game and we got a point from a hard venue in Livingston on the opening day. “

Stirling Albion’s Paul McLean and Jordan McGregor attempt to win possession from Aberdeen striker Duk. Image: SNS

Defenders McGarry and MacDonald

Aberdeen recently signed left-back James McGarry on a three-year deal from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

It is hoped New Zealand international McGarry can make his debut against BK Hacken on Thursday.

Aberdeen also welcomed back centre-back Angus MacDonald from a knee injury.

MacDonald had missed all four pre-season games and the opening two Premiership fixtures of the campaign.

The defender returned in the cup win at Stirling Albion, introduced off the bench in the 61st minute.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald during a Viaplay Cup second round match at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Getting Angus back on the pitch was a big positive, we’re starting to get up to speed now.

“James McGarry is stepping up his work, Ester (Sokler) got a bit more time on the pitch.

“We’re starting to get more players involved, we’re starting to get a bit sharper.

“So lets hope we can keep that going.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara battles with Stirling Albion’s Lewis Milne. Image: SNS

First competitive win of the season

Aberdeen secured  a first competitive win of the season when overcoming League One Stirling Albion.

The Dons were two goals up courtesy of Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson.

However the Binos hit back through Greig Spence to set up a nervous ending for Aberdeen.

Stirling Albion’s Greig Spence (L) celebrates after scoring. Image: SNS

Robson said:  “It’s never easy, I’ve played in teams who have been involved in cup upsets and there have been loads over the years.

“After the goal, Kelle didn’t have a save to make.

“If we took our chances we could have scored a few goals, we all know that.

“If we’d got a third goal the outcome would have been very different.

“Do I think we could play slicker football? Yeah, but we got through, that’s the main thing.”

 

Conversation