Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from Stirling Cup tie

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revealed his intense deep dive into BK Hacken began on the bus back from Stirling Albion.

Robson’s sole focus had been on overcoming the League One club to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals on Friday evening.

Immediately after overcoming Stirling 2-1 the Dons boss began studying footage of BK Hacken’s recent games on his laptop on the journey back to the Granite City.

The Dons face Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Thursday.

BK Hacken overwhelmed Lithuanian side FK Zilgiris 8-1 on aggregate to set up the clash with the Dons.

Gothenburg-based BK Hacken are 20 games into their league campaign and are in a fight for the title.

BK Hacken’s home game watched

Robson had BK Hacken’s home league clash on Sunday against Sirius scouted and has had representatives at their recent matches.

Manager Robson insists he would have jetted to Gothenburg at the weekend to watch BK Hacken if he wasn’t so busy.

Robson is actively working on securing more signings before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

He said: “I had three games on the laptop to watch on the bus going back up the road from Stirling.

“I also have five reports on BK Hacken.

“We had someone in Hacken watching the Euro game and had a few over the last few weeks watching them, getting every detail.

“We’ve had them watched live three or four times and are doing our homework ahead of Thursday.

“There will be someone at their league game on Sunday.

“I would have went there myself but there are things I need to be working on this Sunday with the players.

“We need to know what they are all about and we will.

“They are a good side, it will be difficult but let’s go and see what we can do there.”

BK Hacken could be weakened for tie

Aberdeen could receive a Euro boost as BK Hacken are on the brink of selling three star players before Thursday’s play-off first leg.

Danish defender Kristoffer Lund is reportedly set to complete a £2.25 million move to Italian club Palermo.

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq, who netted twice against FK Zagiris on Thursday, is also being targeted by clubs across Europe.

Reports in Sweden also suggest BK Hacken could cash in on Ivory Coast playmaker Amane Romeo before the transfer window closes.

Säkra din plats på Bravida Arena i morgon 🏟 I morgon tar vi emot IK Sirius i Allsvenskan – var på plats och stötta oss i kampen om tre poäng 🟡⚫️#bkhäcken — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) August 19, 2023

UEFA deadline for registering signings

Aberdeen boss Robson has already signed nine players in the summer transfer window but aims to take in three or four more.

Celtic defender Liam Scales is a target having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

The UEFA deadline of 11pm on Saturday for submitting a 25-player squad for the Europa League play-off round has passed.

However, a club can still register a maximum of two new eligible players after that deadline until 11pm on the day before the first leg (August 24).

A club’s association must confirm in writing the new player is eligible to play at domestic level at this time.

Robson said: “We have brought in nine already and hope to make some more.

“We will get better and better as we go.

“I think people forget we’re trying to build a whole new squad and that was just our third game.

“So we need time for the group to gel.

“We were good against Celtic, we won at Stirling in a tough game and we got a point from a hard venue in Livingston on the opening day. “

Defenders McGarry and MacDonald

Aberdeen recently signed left-back James McGarry on a three-year deal from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

It is hoped New Zealand international McGarry can make his debut against BK Hacken on Thursday.

Aberdeen also welcomed back centre-back Angus MacDonald from a knee injury.

MacDonald had missed all four pre-season games and the opening two Premiership fixtures of the campaign.

The defender returned in the cup win at Stirling Albion, introduced off the bench in the 61st minute.

Robson said: “Getting Angus back on the pitch was a big positive, we’re starting to get up to speed now.

“James McGarry is stepping up his work, Ester (Sokler) got a bit more time on the pitch.

“We’re starting to get more players involved, we’re starting to get a bit sharper.

“So lets hope we can keep that going.”

First competitive win of the season

Aberdeen secured a first competitive win of the season when overcoming League One Stirling Albion.

The Dons were two goals up courtesy of Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson.

However the Binos hit back through Greig Spence to set up a nervous ending for Aberdeen.

Robson said: “It’s never easy, I’ve played in teams who have been involved in cup upsets and there have been loads over the years.

“After the goal, Kelle didn’t have a save to make.

“If we took our chances we could have scored a few goals, we all know that.

“If we’d got a third goal the outcome would have been very different.

“Do I think we could play slicker football? Yeah, but we got through, that’s the main thing.”