Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him

Hector Maclean leaned against the worker's van preventing him from opening the door before enfolding him in the unwanted embrace. 

By Jenni Gee
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A drunk man “embraced” a Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him, a court has heard.

Hector Maclean leaned against the worker’s van preventing him from opening the door before enfolding him in the unwanted embrace.

When the uncomfortable worker moved away Maclean grabbed and struck him, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Maclean admitted a charge of assaulting a retail worker in relation to the incident on December 27 of last year

He also pled guilty to two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour relating to two further separate incidents.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray said the supermarket worker started his shift at around 11am on the day in question and was tasked with dropping groceries at Maclean’s Inverness home.

But when he arrived at the address Maclean was standing outside and “swinging his arms about”.

When the worker tried open the door to access the shopping he was unable to as Maclean was leaning on the vehicle.

It was at this point that Maclean “embraced” the man, leaning “backwards and forwards” with their bodies touching.

‘Boris Johnson, you love him’

When the worker, who was uncomfortable with the contact, put a stop to the encounter, Maclean said: “You’re f***ing English, Boris Johnson, you f***ing love him” and told him to “f*** off back home”.

The worker returned to his store and police were contacted.

The court Maclean had been arrested on July 11 of last year when householders reported him to police for shouting and swearing in the street while “seemingly intoxicated”.

He told one: “You’re a useless piece of s***. No one will ever marry you you fat piece of s***.” and stated: “I’m the protector of women in the street.”

The final incident took place on January 19 of this year when Maclean was within Gunsmiths bar in Inverness and began bothering people there, using the N-word and calling customers names including  “c***” and “b****”.

After this, Ms Gray said, he “walked over to the witness and asked him outside for a fight.”

He was escorted from the premises.

“The accused outside told witnesses that he would later come back and kill them,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

‘Embarrassed and ashamed’

Solicitor Willie Young, for Maclean, said his client was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the crimes and added: “He is genuinely embarrassed and ashamed in terms of the way he conducted himself.”

He said Maclean had since taken steps to address his “considerable difficulty” with alcohol.

Sheriff Aitken told Maclean, of Crown Street, Inverness: “If it wasn’t for the fact that the penny seems to have dropped and you are doing something about your drinking you would just be going to jail for this string of drunken behaviour. There’s just no excuse for it.”

Placing Maclean on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community, the sheriff added: “I will give you a chance to try and sort yourself out.”

More from Crime & Courts

Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Highland dad killed during shocking 'dognapping' break-in
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
Police Scotland officers
Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Man in hospital following assault in Inverness
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Drink-driver who killed charity cyclist and then buried body in woods jailed for 12…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue
Hector Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man admits stalking charge after sending racist abuse to owner of Airbnb next door