Racist’s public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe

A racist threatened to “smash up” a popular Aberdeen cafe and demanded an employee “go back to her own country” after his meal came without coleslaw.

Kevin Goffin became irate and started shouting and swearing at staff in the Park Cafe in Duthie Park, which was busy with families and young children at the time.

The 41-year-old “coped extraordinarily badly” with his gripe about the food and launched a foul-mouthed, racist tirade of abuse.

His meal was eventually refunded, but he’s now been ordered to carry out unpaid work as a result of his over-the-top reaction.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1pm on June 7.

Goffin entered the cafe and ordered food at the counter but “had an issue” with his order when it arrived to his table.

The court was told Goffin’s food was re-made in the kitchen and sent out again – but there was another problem.

Mr Townsend said: “The accused indicated he was unhappy because he had no coleslaw.”

Goffin proceeded to shout and swear at the female employee, who advised him he could get a refund and should then leave.

The woman walked away at that point but Goffin continued to shout and swear in front of other customers, including young children.

Goffin rage only intensified when he was told he could not get a refund in cash and that the money would have to go back onto the card he had paid with.

He told a Polish employee that he “couldn’t understand her” and to “go back to her own country”.

He also threatened to “smash the place up”.

Eventually, the abusive customer left after getting his refund and staff contacted the police.

‘He coped extraordinarily badly with a perfectly normal situation’

After being cautioned and arrested, Goffin told officers: “She gave as good as she got.

“I did tell her to go back to her own country, but I didn’t realise it was racist.”

Goffin, of The Galleria, Langstane Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and also to breaching a bail curfew.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had a “varied” record and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

He said: “Currently, his life revolves around maintaining his fitness levels and caring for his mother.”

Mr Hardie explained that on the day of the offence, Goffin had received some bad news about his mother’s health.

He added: “He coped extraordinarily badly with a perfectly normal customer service situation.

“He can only think his feelings regarding his mother’s diagnosis contributed to that.

“He apologises for his conduct.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Goffin to complete 135 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a prison sentence.

