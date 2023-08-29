Racist’s public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Racist’s public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe

Kevin Goffin “coped extraordinarily badly” with his gripe about the food and launched a foul-mouthed, racist tirade of abuse.

By Danny McKay
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson

A racist threatened to “smash up” a popular Aberdeen cafe and demanded an employee “go back to her own country” after his meal came without coleslaw.

Kevin Goffin became irate and started shouting and swearing at staff in the Park Cafe in Duthie Park, which was busy with families and young children at the time.

The 41-year-old “coped extraordinarily badly” with his gripe about the food and launched a foul-mouthed, racist tirade of abuse.

His meal was eventually refunded, but he’s now been ordered to carry out unpaid work as a result of his over-the-top reaction.

Coleslaw – or lack thereof – sparked Kevin Goffin’s tirade.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1pm on June 7.

Goffin entered the cafe and ordered food at the counter but “had an issue” with his order when it arrived to his table.

The court was told Goffin’s food was re-made in the kitchen and sent out again – but there was another problem.

Mr Townsend said: “The accused indicated he was unhappy because he had no coleslaw.”

Kevin Goffin leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

Goffin proceeded to shout and swear at the female employee, who advised him he could get a refund and should then leave.

The woman walked away at that point but Goffin continued to shout and swear in front of other customers, including young children.

Goffin rage only intensified when he was told he could not get a refund in cash and that the money would have to go back onto the card he had paid with.

He told a Polish employee that he “couldn’t understand her” and to “go back to her own country”.

He also threatened to “smash the place up”.

Eventually, the abusive customer left after getting his refund and staff contacted the police.

‘He coped extraordinarily badly with a perfectly normal situation’

After being cautioned and arrested, Goffin told officers: “She gave as good as she got.

“I did tell her to go back to her own country, but I didn’t realise it was racist.”

Goffin, of The Galleria, Langstane Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and also to breaching a bail curfew.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had a “varied” record and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

He said: “Currently, his life revolves around maintaining his fitness levels and caring for his mother.”

Mr Hardie explained that on the day of the offence, Goffin had received some bad news about his mother’s health.

He added: “He coped extraordinarily badly with a perfectly normal customer service situation.

“He can only think his feelings regarding his mother’s diagnosis contributed to that.

“He apologises for his conduct.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Goffin to complete 135 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a prison sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Dufftown man who gave thumbs up to sick image of child spared jail
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man arrested and woman in hospital after 'disturbance' in Inverness
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: US court begins murder trial of Mintlaw man accused of shooting disabled wife…
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Uninsured drink-driver jailed after failing to complete community payback
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Man brandished bat and told neighbour 'you are dead'
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon biker in dock over horror crash that led to friend's foot amputation
Kevin Goffin verbally abused a worker at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Retired social worker fined for attacking nurse with butter knife