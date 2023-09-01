Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle

Jake MacDonald was clocked at 116mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie, but did not stop for officers - even when his tyre burst.

By Jenni Gee
Jake MacDonald was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A driver has been banned from the roads after leading police on a blue-light chase across the Black Isle.

Jake MacDonald was clocked at  116mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie, before speeding away from officers who took up the pursuit.

MacDonald continued driving at speeds of up to 80mph even after he burst a tyre trying to navigate traffic calming measures.

He eventually stopped the vehicle and made off on foot, leaving his driving licence behind in the vehicle.

MacDonald, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on August 21 2020.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that police were conducting static speed checks at Arpafeelie on the A9 when MacDonald’s Seat Ibiza flew by at 116mph before being “quickly lost from sight”.

The car turned left at the Tore roundabout and headed towards Muir of Ord on the A835, before heading along the B9169 towards Mulbuie and then onto the A862.

Dangerous driver was ‘accelerating harshly’

MacDonald was “accelerating harshly”. He travelled through 20 and 30mph speed limits at around 55mph.

Ms Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Sara Matheson that at this point MacDonald’s car was being pursued “by a marked BMW with blue lights activated.”

In the village of Conon, MacDonald struck a curb stone in traffic measures, resulting in one of his tyres deflating. There were pedestrians in the vicinity at the time, the fiscal added.

But even a flat tyre failed to slow him down, with MacDonald continuing to flee at speeds of up to 80mph until he stopped his car at a locked gate to the Belladrum Estate.

He then made off on foot “despite clear instructions to stop”.

A check revealed the vehicle was registered to MacDonald and his driving licence was found inside it.

The chase was captured on the dashcam of the marked BMW.

Solicitor David Patterson said his client had been dealing with issues at the time of the incident, which represented “an impulsive moment and one that he came to soon regret”.

‘Not in the right frame of mind’

He said: “He was not in the right frame of mind, now that he is he accepts full responsibility.”

Mr Patterson said MacDonald, of Murray Terrace, Smithton, was in full-time employment and now had a stable relationship and there had been no offences since the date in question.

Sheriff Matheson told MacDonald: “You should understand that you will never be closer to going to jail than you are right now.”

The sheriff instead placed MacDonald on a community payback order with 270 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She also banned him from the roads for 43 months, after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test in order to drive again.

