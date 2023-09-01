Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

In this week's column, Rachel discusses why Daly deserved the PFA award after netting 22 FA WSL goals during her first season at Villa.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

I was delighted to see my Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly named the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year earlier this week.

To be named PFA Players’ Player of the Year by your peers is an incredible achievement.

Just to be nominated is amazing, especially alongside five other players who enjoyed individual success with their respective clubs.

I believe being judged by other players makes the award even more rewarding.

The players have a better insight into the day-to-day of our job and the demands of it, whereas those who decide other awards may not have the same level of understanding.

Rachel had an incredible first season at Villa, scoring 22 goals in as many matches – which equalled Vivianne Miedema’s record of goals scored in a FA WSL season.

She also scored six goals in the FA Cup as we reached the semi-final of the competition.

We enjoyed a successful campaign as a team, finishing in our highest-ever position in fifth, and that was down to a number of factors – with one of them being the impact of signing Rachel.

Aston Villa celebrate after Rachel Daly scored on the opening day of the WSL season. Image: Shutterstock.

Not only did she contribute by scoring goals, but she also set them up and provided five assists. She played a direct part in 27 of our 47 goals for the season.

Rachel joined the club last summer having spent the last six years with Houston Dash in the United States, where she became the club’s all-time record goal scorer with 42 goals in 116 appearances.

Of course when you join a new club it takes time to adjust to your surroundings – but I was not surprised to see Rachel hit the ground running upon her return to the WSL.

Some people may have not known what to expect due to her playing most of her domestic football in America, but she soon showed what she can offer.

Rachel was a proven goal scorer in the NWSL, which is a very challenging league, and is an established international player for England.

To me she is a forward, but she has become a regular in Sarina Weigman’s squad playing sometimes as a striker, but mainly as a left-back and wing-back.

It reflects her versality as a player. She is technically impressive, keeps the ball well and has great vision.

Rachel Daly in action for England against Colombia at the 2023 World Cup. Image: PA.

Her return for Villa was very impressive. It’s important to note that she scored a record number of goals in a team that creates fewer chances compared to some of the other sides in the league.

And she scored a variety of goals, which again shows the different ways she can contribute as a forward.

Rachel is a great player, but also a great person to have at the club. She is very down to earth and is a real presence in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Lauren James was named the PFA Young Player of the Year which was also well deserved. She is a fantastic player and has proven that for her club and country.

Aberdeen should be beating Spartans

Aberdeen Women have a good opportunity to return to winning ways in the SWPL on Sunday when they travel to Ainslie Park to face Spartans.

The Dons have made a good start to the season with two wins from four, having beaten Motherwell and Montrose – and Spartans are another team Aberdeen should be getting three points against.

Spartans are an established SWPL team, but I don’t believe that gives them any advantage over Aberdeen.

They are now two evenly matched sides on paper and with their respective infrastructures.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match team talk. Image: Shutterstock.

It will be a good test for the Dons. There is a little bit less pressure on them because they are away from home, but if Clint Lancaster’s side want to be improve this season, these are the sort of games they have to be winning.

To get nine points from five opening game would be a respectable start to campaign.

There have already been signs which suggest the Dons need to strengthen the squad. They are light on bodies and the demands of that will only become more apparent as the season progresses.

So, if they can get some vital points on the board now it will put them in good stead.

Meanwhile, SWPL sides Celtic and Glasgow get their Uefa Women’s Champions League campaigns under way on Wednesday against Brondby and Shelbourne, respectively.

Conversation