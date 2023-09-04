Newtonhill man repeatedly assaulted police officer – with his stomach

A man faces court after repeatedly assaulting a police officer in Aberdeen – with his stomach.

Liam Ritchie twice struck an officer to the chest using his stomach during the bizarre incident in an Aberdeen street.

The 33-year-old also grabbed the officer’s wrists during his very physical protest about the police’s handling of an unrelated matter.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the afternoon of August 1 at Earns Heugh Circle in Aberdeen.

He said: “During this particular afternoon, officers attended in relation to an unrelated matter.

Assaulting policeman with stomach ‘could be described as a body check’

“On their departure, the accused, apparently dissatisfied with the handling of the situation, followed them outside and proceeded to strike the constable to his chest using his stomach, causing him to stumble into a nearby parked car.”

Ritchie then “took hold” of the officer’s wrists and “refused to let go”.

The fiscal depute went on: “The constable managed to relieve himself of the accused’s grip, but the accused again struck him with his stomach and took hold of his wrists again.”

After being arrested, Ritchie pulled and struggled and eventually had to be restrained on the ground.

Ritchie, of Cairnhill Drive, Newtonhill, pled guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the incident happened at his client’s former partner’s address where the two had been drinking.

Liam Ritchie ‘needs to come to court’

He explained there had been a disagreement and Ritchie himself called the police but was upset by their handling of the situation.

Regarding the unusual manner of the assault, using his stomach, Mr McGregor explained: “It could be described as a body check.”

He described the incident as “short-lived”.

Ritchie, who works in the oil industry, was not personally present during the hearing and Mr McGregor sought to persuade the sheriff to deal with it in his absence due to him being a first-offender.

However, Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “He may be a first offender but this is, in my view, a relatively serious matter.

“He’s abused a police officer in uniform in the course of his duties. I think he needs to come to court.”

He deferred sentence until later this month for Ritchie to be there in person.

