Newtonhill man repeatedly assaulted police officer – with his stomach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Newtonhill man repeatedly assaulted police officer – with his stomach

Liam Ritchie twice struck an officer to the chest using his stomach during the bizarre incident in an Aberdeen street.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man faces court after repeatedly assaulting a police officer in Aberdeen – with his stomach.

Liam Ritchie twice struck an officer to the chest using his stomach during the bizarre incident in an Aberdeen street.

The 33-year-old also grabbed the officer’s wrists during his very physical protest about the police’s handling of an unrelated matter.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the afternoon of August 1 at Earns Heugh Circle in Aberdeen.

He said: “During this particular afternoon, officers attended in relation to an unrelated matter.

Assaulting policeman with stomach ‘could be described as a body check’

“On their departure, the accused, apparently dissatisfied with the handling of the situation, followed them outside and proceeded to strike the constable to his chest using his stomach, causing him to stumble into a nearby parked car.”

Ritchie then “took hold” of the officer’s wrists and “refused to let go”.

The fiscal depute went on: “The constable managed to relieve himself of the accused’s grip, but the accused again struck him with his stomach and took hold of his wrists again.”

After being arrested, Ritchie pulled and struggled and eventually had to be restrained on the ground.

Ritchie, of Cairnhill Drive, Newtonhill, pled guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the incident happened at his client’s former partner’s address where the two had been drinking.

Liam Ritchie ‘needs to come to court’

He explained there had been a disagreement and Ritchie himself called the police but was upset by their handling of the situation.

Regarding the unusual manner of the assault, using his stomach, Mr McGregor explained: “It could be described as a body check.”

He described the incident as “short-lived”.

Ritchie, who works in the oil industry, was not personally present during the hearing and Mr McGregor sought to persuade the sheriff to deal with it in his absence due to him being a first-offender.

However, Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “He may be a first offender but this is, in my view, a relatively serious matter.

“He’s abused a police officer in uniform in the course of his duties. I think he needs to come to court.”

He deferred sentence until later this month for Ritchie to be there in person.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Bryan Rutherford: We'll have no women left if men keep getting away with murder
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Madcap' killer husband was a 'wild card' and a 'strange one' - former workmates…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Entertainer caught drink-driving - while trying to help suspected drink-driver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Former bouncer fined over CS spray keyring from doorman days
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Revealed: What next for convicted US killer gunman from Mintlaw?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Man kicked and punched ex as she screamed for help in Rothienorman
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Domestic abuser waited 5 hours to report wife's fatal shooting
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison