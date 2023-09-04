Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it’s a point on the board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it’s a point on the board

David Sutherland shares his views following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle have a Championship point on the board but this was a tough watch for the home fans.

It was a poor game.

Inverness may have led it for a long time, as a result of a goalkeeping howler, but it would have been very hard on the Pars if they had taken nothing back down the A9.

Indeed, if the visitors had somebody who could get on the end of a cross into the box they would have won with something to spare.

I couldn’t fault Caley Thistle for effort.

New loan signings Max Anderson and Morgan Boyes both started but once again we saw a lack of confidence and belief across the whole side.

You can sense this team’s nervousness; too often looking for a safe option and just not wanting to mske a mistake.

Forget promotion. significant improvements will be required just to survive in the Championship.

There is, of course, still time.

However, I think Caley Thistle fans browsing social media on Friday evening would have been rather taken aback at the signing of Nikola Ujdur, a defender who has been playing semi-professional football in Australia.

It could be interpreted as a rather desperate move and one can only wonder how many other players had knocked back ICT before the club came up with this plan.

Perhaps this young man will prove to be a huge success – and I would be delighted if that proves to be the case.

