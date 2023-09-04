Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it’s a point on the board

Caley Thistle have a Championship point on the board but this was a tough watch for the home fans.

It was a poor game.

Inverness may have led it for a long time, as a result of a goalkeeping howler, but it would have been very hard on the Pars if they had taken nothing back down the A9.

Indeed, if the visitors had somebody who could get on the end of a cross into the box they would have won with something to spare.

I couldn’t fault Caley Thistle for effort.

New loan signings Max Anderson and Morgan Boyes both started but once again we saw a lack of confidence and belief across the whole side.

You can sense this team’s nervousness; too often looking for a safe option and just not wanting to mske a mistake.

Forget promotion. significant improvements will be required just to survive in the Championship.

There is, of course, still time.

However, I think Caley Thistle fans browsing social media on Friday evening would have been rather taken aback at the signing of Nikola Ujdur, a defender who has been playing semi-professional football in Australia.

It could be interpreted as a rather desperate move and one can only wonder how many other players had knocked back ICT before the club came up with this plan.

Perhaps this young man will prove to be a huge success – and I would be delighted if that proves to be the case.