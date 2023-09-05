Aberdeen piano teacher jailed over sexual offences against girls

An Aberdeen piano teacher has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual offences against two underage girls.

Paul Savage had denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 47-year-old had sexual intercourse with a girl on various occasions between 2013 and 2014 – when she was aged just 14 and 15.

Savage also sexually assaulted a different girl on another occasion between 2013 and 2015, when she was just 13 or 14.

‘He was watching a movie with her when the sexual assault took place’

The offences took place at an address in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Savage made arrangements to be alone with the females, inviting the second girl round to watch a movie with him.

The charge states that, during that visit, he grabbed her by the body, kissed her on the mouth, placed his hands under her clothing, unfastened her bra and touched her genitals.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said a court-ordered social work report on his client was “fairly positive”.

He said: “Clearly, Mr Savage denied his guilt throughout the trial process.

“It is what one would expect that Mr Savage continues to deny his guilt, but of course accepts the decision of the court.”

‘Only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case’

Mr Murray asked the court to accept the recommendation of the social work report, that Savage was suitable for a community order.

Summing up the second charge, Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “The evidence was he had made arrangements to have her come to the house after becoming aware of some difficulties she had with her boyfriend.

“He knew her through a family friend.

“He was watching a movie with her when the sexual assault took place.”

Addressing Savage, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, directly, the sheriff said: “I’m satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.

“It’s a course of sexual offending against young females.

“It’s clear from the evidence you took steps to be alone with them.”

He jailed Savage for 24 months and imposed a five-year non-harassment order in relation to the first victim.

Savage was also placed on the sex offenders register.

