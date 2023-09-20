Drink-driver flipped car during walking distance journey to Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver flipped car during walking distance journey to Tesco

Justin Gore was lucky to escape injury when he "stupidly" got behind the wheel of his car that soon landed on its side.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driver who was more than three times the alcohol limit flipped his car onto its side after “stupidly” driving to Tesco.

Justin Gore had earlier spent the day drinking with friends and attending a football match.

When he returned home in the evening, the 22-year-old chose to hop into his vehicle to drive a walking distance to the shop.

But the short journey took a turn for the worse when Gore lost control of the car, which overturned.

However, he was lucky to escape the frightening ordeal uninjured.

Police found car on its side with no occupants

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened last month on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, around 8.40pm on August 13.

“Police were on patrol in a marked police car when they were tasked to attend at the locus as several members of the public reported a collision involving one vehicle,” she said.

“On attending, police observed a car on its side with no occupants. They traced the accused close to the car and he identified himself as the driver.”

Gore told the officers he had been the only one in the car and was uninjured.

The officers noticed that Gore had bloodshot eyes and that his breath smelled of alcohol.

On being told he needed to do a breath test, Gore admitted he was going to fail it and he did.

Officers swiftly arrested him.

‘He advises he felt fine. Clearly, he was not’

Gore, of Parkhill Road, Buchanhaven, pled guilty to driving with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly told the court her client had attended a football match earlier in the day and had been drinking with friends.

“He returned home and decided, stupidly, to take the car a short journey to the local Tesco,” she said, adding: “He advises he felt fine. Clearly, he was not”.

Ms Reilly explained that Gore “lost control” of the vehicle and went on: “He regrets the decision to get into the vehicle.

“It’s a short distance, he could have walked – and should have walked.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Gore: “This was a very, very bad decision and I think it’s probably brought it home to you how dangerous it is to mix alcohol with driving.

“It’s very, very fortunate you, or any other members of the public, weren’t injured.”

The sheriff fined Gore £640 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

