Drink-driver flipped car during walking distance journey to Tesco

A drink-driver who was more than three times the alcohol limit flipped his car onto its side after “stupidly” driving to Tesco.

Justin Gore had earlier spent the day drinking with friends and attending a football match.

When he returned home in the evening, the 22-year-old chose to hop into his vehicle to drive a walking distance to the shop.

But the short journey took a turn for the worse when Gore lost control of the car, which overturned.

However, he was lucky to escape the frightening ordeal uninjured.

Police found car on its side with no occupants

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened last month on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, around 8.40pm on August 13.

“Police were on patrol in a marked police car when they were tasked to attend at the locus as several members of the public reported a collision involving one vehicle,” she said.

“On attending, police observed a car on its side with no occupants. They traced the accused close to the car and he identified himself as the driver.”

Gore told the officers he had been the only one in the car and was uninjured.

The officers noticed that Gore had bloodshot eyes and that his breath smelled of alcohol.

On being told he needed to do a breath test, Gore admitted he was going to fail it and he did.

Officers swiftly arrested him.

‘He advises he felt fine. Clearly, he was not’

Gore, of Parkhill Road, Buchanhaven, pled guilty to driving with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly told the court her client had attended a football match earlier in the day and had been drinking with friends.

“He returned home and decided, stupidly, to take the car a short journey to the local Tesco,” she said, adding: “He advises he felt fine. Clearly, he was not”.

Ms Reilly explained that Gore “lost control” of the vehicle and went on: “He regrets the decision to get into the vehicle.

“It’s a short distance, he could have walked – and should have walked.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Gore: “This was a very, very bad decision and I think it’s probably brought it home to you how dangerous it is to mix alcohol with driving.

“It’s very, very fortunate you, or any other members of the public, weren’t injured.”

The sheriff fined Gore £640 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

