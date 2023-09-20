Buckie Ladies and Caithness Ladies to meet in Highland and Islands Cup final

Holders Buckie Ladies will take on Caithness Ladies in the final of the Highlands and Islands Cup final at Nairn’s Station Park on Sunday.

The senior final is the first major event since ScottishPower came on board to sponsor the Highlands and Islands League in the summer.

Buckie Ladies captain Rebecca McMillan said: “Getting to the cup final means as much as it did last season, if not more as we now have a title to retain.

“We are always looking to better ourselves from the season before.

“We are still on for the league and League Cup double so getting this far means everything to anyone that is part of the club.”

Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge said reaching the final for the very first time “meant absolutely everything” to the club.

She said: “It’s a credit to the hard work that’s gone into the club over the years – from the players, the coaches, our sponsors, the supporters and everyone else who helps us out.

“Developing women’s football is something we are all passionate about and getting to a cup final has really given us a boost, it feels like the whole of Caithness is behind us.

“So hopefully we can make even more club history this weekend and do Caithness proud.”

Erridge added: “There is so much talent in this squad and every one of them shares the same desire, determination and hunger as I do to bring some silverware home to Caithness. So if they go out there and give it their all that’s all I can ask of them.”

Before the final, Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take on Ross County at 10am in the under-14s League Cup final at Station Park.

The Highlands and Islands League Cup final kicks off at 2pm.

Entry to both finals is £5/£2 through the fanbase app or pay on the gate at Station Park. Free entry for children.