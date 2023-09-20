Buckie Ladies and Caithness Ladies to meet in Highland and Islands Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Buckie Ladies and Caithness Ladies to meet in Highland and Islands Cup final

The sides will meet at Nairn County's Station Park on Sunday afternoon.

By Danny Law
Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge.Image supplied by James Gunn.
Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge.Image supplied by James Gunn.

Holders Buckie Ladies will take on Caithness Ladies in the final of the Highlands and Islands Cup final at Nairn’s Station Park on Sunday.

The senior final is the first major event since ScottishPower came on board to sponsor the Highlands and Islands League in the summer.

Buckie Ladies captain Rebecca McMillan said: “Getting to the cup final means as much as it did last season, if not more as we now have a title to retain.

“We are always looking to better ourselves from the season before.

“We are still on for the league and League Cup double so getting this far means everything to anyone that is part of the club.”

Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge said reaching the final for the very first time “meant absolutely everything” to the club.

She said: “It’s a credit to the hard work that’s gone into the club over the years – from the players, the coaches, our sponsors, the supporters and everyone else who helps us out.

“Developing women’s football is something we are all passionate about and getting to a cup final has really given us a boost, it feels like the whole of Caithness is behind us.

“So hopefully we can make even more club history this weekend and do Caithness proud.”

Erridge added: “There is so much talent in this squad and every one of them shares the same desire, determination and hunger as I do to bring some silverware home to Caithness. So if they go out there and give it their all that’s all I can ask of them.”

Before the final, Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take on Ross County at 10am in the under-14s League Cup final at Station Park.

The Highlands and Islands League Cup final kicks off at 2pm.

Entry to both finals is £5/£2 through the fanbase app or pay on the gate at Station Park. Free entry for children.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of the season

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen.
Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden
Rachel Corsie: Why there is positive buzz around Scotland Women ahead of Nations League…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up

Conversation