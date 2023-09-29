Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a bible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a bible

Jason Jaffray took hundreds of pounds in coins during the break-in at the Alness Bowling Club in February.

By Jenni Gee
Jason Jaffray appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing. Image DC Thomson / Facebook
A man who broke into a bowling club and stole coins from a slot machine told the cleaner he was looking for a bible, a court has heard.

The worker spotted Jason Jaffray inside Alness Bowling Club when she arrived to clean and, knowing he was not a member, challenged him.

Looking “nervous and agitated”, Jaffray told her: “I am looking for the Holy Bible” before leaving the premises.

Soon after the woman discovered the gaming machine had been accessed and cash taken.

Jaffray, 41, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of theft by housebreaking, as well as two assaults and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the theft took place on February 7 of this year.

She said the cleaner arrived at 12.15pm and heard movement, before spotting Mr Jaffray walking towards her.

Bowling club burglar seeking ‘bible’

Jaffray left the premises after being challenged and it was then the woman noticed things were not right.

“She observed the bottom of slot machine had been removed that gives access to coin storage and was leaning against the machine,” the fiscal depute said.

Police were called and examined the machine. The fiscal depute said the loss to the bowling club was £264.

Police were called, the machine was examined and CCTV was viewed.

Later that same day, officers received reports of an assault and attended at Milnafua in Alness.

They were told that Jaffray had made a Snapchat call to his neighbour that had caused him to come out into the garden, after which he had punched the man on the head and body before running away.

After a police investigation, Jaffray was traced and arrested.

Ms Duffy-Welsh said that other charges related to an incident in August of this year, where Jaffray assaulted a family member in Milnafua.

‘Family pressures’

She said that there was shouting and swearing between the two before Jaffray “lost his temper” and threw a punch.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Jaffray, said his client had experienced something “in pretty close proximity” which had a “pretty profound effect on him”.

He said Jaffray is a heroin addict with mental health issues who had been subject to “external and internal family pressures” at the time.

Placing Jaffray, of Milnafua, on a community payback order with two years supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community, Sheriff Neil Wilson told him: “Two things have kept you out of prison: your lack of recent offending and the representations made on your behalf by Mr Gowans.”

 

