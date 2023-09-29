Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football

The 17-year-old broke onto the scene last term - making her SWPL debut at only 15 - and has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Dons to date.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women teen defender Madison Finnie has had to learn the hard way recently.

The 17-year-old was shown her first red card a fortnight ago in a SWPL defeat to Hibernian, who Aberdeen Women come up against in the Sky Sports Cup on Sunday.

A visibly upset Finnie was embraced by her team-mates after the match at Meadowbank, but it was difficult for the teenager not to feel like she had let them down.

But the young defender now views the sending off as another learning curve in what could be a promising career.

Finnie broke onto the scene last term – making her SWPL debut at only 15 years old – and has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Dons to date.

There have been plenty of ups and downs, the defender says, all of which she has learnt from.

“Your first red card is always going to be tough – especially at my age,” said Finnie.

“It was mentally quite tough, but having the girls around me and speaking to Clint (Lancaster), he said it was just a learning experience and one to take on board.

Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie goes to shake hands with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie shakes hands with manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“It did feel like a bit of a mental challenge to overcome and it was probably good to have the international break soon after because I got away from club football and had a different focus which was good.

“You are always going to have those kind of hard moments in football.

“Even towards the end of the games it’s just trying to persevere. It’s a good challenge for me to be exposed to at such a young age, and gain all these different experiences now.”

Embracing experiences to help future prospects

Finnie hopes those difficult moments will benefit her in the future as she has her sights set on making a career in the game.

She is certainly on course to achieve her ambitions, with the Scotland U19 international signing her first semi-professional deal at Aberdeen this summer.

“I always knew I wanted to do this, but having Clint come in full-time has helped me realise it more and this season has just been a bit of an eye-opener,” said Finnie.

“You want to play all the time. I love playing, but I do know it’s about trying to keep learning and hopefully keep moving in the right direction.

“With Clint coming in, I have just been trying to soak up everything he says and all the information and then working on that.

“Last season was my first season with the senior team and I just wanted to get as much game time as I could, but this season I want to keep on developing and learning even more.

Madison Finnie comes up against Rangers’ Kirsty Howat. Image: Shutterstock.

“When I come up against the professional and international players, I want to try and match them. I do my research to find out their strengths and weaknesses.

“I want to show my best against them and that’s all I can really do. I try to learn from my mistakes and just embrace all the challenges of playing in this league.”

A closer team at Aberdeen this season

As well as Lancaster taking the reins on a full-time basis, Finnie believes another big change this season has been a positive shift in the team’s culture.

“We’ve increased the standards and things feel a bit more professional which has brought us closer as a team,” said Finnie.

“Off the pitch, too, on the bus journeys to games it’s been really good fun and hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Finnie has been taken under the wing of her Dons team-mates, which she feel has greatly benefited her during her transition from youth to senior football.

“Jess (Broadrick) plays in the same kind of position as me so understands that side of it, and Eilidh (Shore) and Bayley (Hutchison) have helped me a lot,” added Finnie.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

“Off the park, Bayley is always there for me to speak to and Eilidh is a good leader on and off the pitch. On the pitch, she keeps you right and motivates you and off the pitch she’s just so nice and you know you can always go to her.

“Nadine (Hanssen) being captain as well, she’s got so much experience and is someone you know you can always go to.”

