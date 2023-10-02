Dad fled house after cocaine-fueled son pulled two kitchen knives on him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dad fled house after cocaine-fueled son pulled two kitchen knives on him

Mark Murray appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted threatening the pensioner.

By David McPhee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has avoided a prison sentence after he terrified his 76-year-old dad by pulling two large kitchen knives on him.

Mark Murray appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted threatening the pensioner.

The 48-year-old had been drinking, but was also on cocaine, and pulled out two black-handled kitchen knives from a drawer.

Murray’s father managed to escape by hitting his son on the head and fleeing the property.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that on April 8 this year Murray’s father returned home to his house in Kemnay to find his son his son had been drinking.

Mark Murray ‘became erratic’

He challenged Murray on it and accused him of being drunk.

“The accused became erratic and picked up two black-handled kitchen knives and brandished them, refusing to relinquish them,” Mr Townsend said.

“His father then struck the accused to the back of the head and fled from the locus.”

Murray pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence solicitor Ian McGregor told the court that his client has had “past issues with controlled substances”.

“There’s no suggestion that he intended to use the knives in any sinister fashion,” Mr McGregior said.

‘This whole incident is a matter of deep regret’

“Mr Murray had been consuming alcohol and had been using cocaine that evening.

“He acknowledges that he may still have some issues that he needs to address and has expressed genuine remorse.

“This whole incident is a matter of deep regret for him.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Murray that the offence he carried out was “bordering on the threshold of a custodial sentence”.

“It’s a serious offence as it involves knives and who knows what would have happened if you had taken steps to use those knives.”

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Mann made Murray, of Rosebank, Oldmeldrum, to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also fined Murray a total of £600.

More from Crime & Courts

Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Primary School to be 'made safe' after vandals smash up building
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'She's my wife, I can do what I want': Man was challenged by public…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
DNA breakthrough in hunt for cheese wire killer of Aberdeen taxi driver
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of killing 'doting' Inverurie dad
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man jailed after four-hour siege with armed police in Tain
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'I am going to make sure you burn': Stonehaven man threatened to set fire…