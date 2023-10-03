Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation

David Buchan, 58, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit two sex offences carried out last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Fraserburgh man had admitted grooming a child for sex after being snared by a police officer posing as a teenage girl.

David Buchan, 58, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit two sex offences carried out last year.

Buchan sat in the dock as his defence counsel, Sam Milligan offered his guilty plea.

He was charged with sending messages to an undercover officer, who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, and trying to “obtain sexual gratification” from her between August 6 to November 3 2022.

Buchan was said to have “complimented her appearance”, “utter sexual remarks” and “expressed love” for the girl – who was in fact a female police officer posing as a child.

The charges also list that he further expressed a “desire to engage in sexual activity and sexual intercourse” with the ‘child’.

Within the messages, Buchan was also said to have described a sex act and expressed a desire to perform it on her.

A further charge states that Buchan had tried to meet up with the teen with the intention of having sex with her.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Buchan, of Afton Road, Fraserburgh,  for reports and he was told to appear again at Peterhead on October 30.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Liverpool men avoid jail after leaving £17,000 drugs jar on Fraserburgh bus
Emma Willmott outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Controlling police officer threatened to 'ruin' boyfriend with false sex abuse allegations
Rosehearty joiner John Ritchie, who has been jailed for teen sex abuse
'A vile monster': North-east sex offender jailed over historic sex offences on teenage girls
Charles Hanratty and Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man's drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong
Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Primary School to be 'made safe' after vandals smash up building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Dad fled house after cocaine-fueled son pulled two kitchen knives on him
Post Thumbnail
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'She's my wife, I can do what I want': Man was challenged by public…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jaffray broke into Alness Bowling Club and stole from a slot machine Picture shows; Jason Jaffray Tain Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a…
Detectives have recovered a DNA profile of the unidentified killer who murdered Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch 40 years ago today Picture shows; George 'Dod' Murdoch's murder could be solved using a DNA profile thought to belong to his killer. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
DNA breakthrough in hunt for cheese wire killer of Aberdeen taxi driver