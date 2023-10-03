Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation

A Fraserburgh man had admitted grooming a child for sex after being snared by a police officer posing as a teenage girl.

David Buchan, 58, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit two sex offences carried out last year.

Buchan sat in the dock as his defence counsel, Sam Milligan offered his guilty plea.

He was charged with sending messages to an undercover officer, who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, and trying to “obtain sexual gratification” from her between August 6 to November 3 2022.

Buchan was said to have “complimented her appearance”, “utter sexual remarks” and “expressed love” for the girl – who was in fact a female police officer posing as a child.

The charges also list that he further expressed a “desire to engage in sexual activity and sexual intercourse” with the ‘child’.

Within the messages, Buchan was also said to have described a sex act and expressed a desire to perform it on her.

A further charge states that Buchan had tried to meet up with the teen with the intention of having sex with her.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Buchan, of Afton Road, Fraserburgh, for reports and he was told to appear again at Peterhead on October 30.