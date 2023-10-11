Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel

Grzegorz Plichta stopped off at Tesco after work to buy a bottle of bourbon, then started drinking it after parking up near his home.

By Danny McKay
A drink-driver crashed his van into a parked car in Aberdeen after swigging from a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Grzegorz Plichta stopped off at Tesco after work to buy a bottle of bourbon, then started drinking it after parking up near his home.

The 32-year-old then decided to move his van slightly closer to his address and collided with a parked car in the process.

Plichta promptly panicked and drove off to a nearby street where he was found by police.

‘He accepts now he should never have driven’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Plichta was driving along Walker Road in Aberdeen around 4.50pm on December 19 in his silver Peugeot van when the incident happened.

She said witnesses had cause to contact the police who then traced Plichta and the van nearby on Grampian Lane.

Officers spoke to Plichta, who confirmed he had been driving the van and was arrested after failing a breath test.

Plichta, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver handed the sheriff a letter from her client.

‘Impulsive and foolish decision’

She said Plichta had been experiencing a number of difficulties in his personal life at the time and had bought a bottle of Jack Daniels on his way home from work.

She said: “I understand he drove home to Walker Road, parked up his van and began to consume from the bottle of Jack Daniels.

“He thereafter went to move the vehicle closer to his address.

“At the time, he didn’t think much of the decision as he wasn’t moving it far.

“He accepts now he should never have driven.

“While driving along Walker Road, he did bump into another car which was parked, at which stage he panicked and drove the short distance to Grampian Lane.

“There he picked up the bottle of Jack Daniels again and continued to consume alcohol.”

Ms Ginniver described it as an “entirely impulsive and foolish decision” which her client “deeply regrets”.

She told the court he had no previous conviction and would likely lose his job as a result of the case.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined him £600 and banned him from driving for a year.

